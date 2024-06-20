Just How Tall IS ‘Baki’s Pickle?

Baki is an anime and manga franchise that is finally getting the attention it deserves. And with that comes a growing interest in the characters who make the series as great as it is.

Baki, also known as Baki the Grappler, first started as a manga series written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki. It was published in Weekly Shonen Champion, with the original serialization running from 1991 to 1999. Following the success of the manga, there have multiple anime spin-offs and even a video game. However, the most popular adaption is Netflix’s BAKI and Baki Hanma, with both shows having two seasons, respectively.

One of the most popular characters is Pickle, due to his unique storyline and odd origin. As one of the strongest and tallest characters in the series, his build is often debated by fans online. However, we are here to clear the air and reveal Pickle’s ACTUAL height.

How tall is Pickle in Baki?

Pickle stands at over eight feet tall, which is around 245cm tall. Of the main fighters in the series, Pickle is the tallest. However, Jack Hanma is a close second, standing at around 7 feet at 213cm tall.

(TMS Entertainment)

Pickle’s unique build and appearance is due to the fact that he was found preserved in a saline rock formation, with it being assumed that he is from the Jurassic or Cretaceous Era. His appearance does not resemble that of modern humans, but he also does not look like any form of Neanderthal or Cro-Magnon. This has sparked speculation that he is a missing link in the evolutionary chain.

Besides being extremely tall, Pickle is also extremely jacked. He weighs around 200 kg or 441 lbs. His legs, neck, and forearms are all overdeveloped, making him unable to wear modern clothing. However, later on in the manga series, he starts to wear green ragged shorts.

Where is Pickle from?

Pickle is speculated to have been frozen in a saline rock formation for over 200 million years, meaning he is likely from the Jurassic or Cretaceous Era. During the time he was alive, he would fight and hunt dinosaurs for his survival.

(TMS Entertainment)

He has no trouble fighting against some of the most dangerous creatures to exist on the planet, but he does have a fear of wasps after he accidentally ate one and it slightly poisoned him. It looks like even the strongest creatures have their kryptonite!

After being found by a group of American scientists, he was given the name Pickle, since he was “pickled” before being discovered.

