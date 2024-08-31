Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice’ arc comes full circle in Tim Burton sequel

The cast of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is hitting the press circuit ahead of its September 6 release, and it’s giving all the warm, fuzzy feelings—especially for Winona Ryder. Given that there’s a 36-year gap between the two entries, it’s worth examining just how far the actress has come.

Recommended Videos

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is nearly here, with much of the OG cast—including Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara—set to reprise their roles. It’s been a long time coming for the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 classic, and perhaps no one is more keenly aware of this than Ryder, who will play an older version of her character, Lydia Deetz. And for Lydia, a whole lot has changed in 36 years.

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

But just how old was Winona Ryder when she first joined the Beetlejuice universe?

How old was Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice?

Considering that the first Beetlejuice entry came out in 1988, Ryder was just 15 years old when the project began filming and 16 by the time it hit theaters. Of course, Ryder is no stranger to the world of child acting (yes, I will take the opportunity to mention 1990’s Mermaids whenever I can), but still, 15?? Icon status, truly.

Now that she’s now 52, a lot has changed for Ryder’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice character. In the new movie, Lydia’s daughter will be played by Wednesday alum Jenna Ortega, which kind of seems like a match made in Tim Burton heaven.

Still, Lydia’s journey to motherhood came as something of a surprise to Ryder, who told Variety earlier this month, “I never thought about Lydia ever being a mom. I thought she would just be this spinster by choice in that attic, but I think that’s where the incredible Jenna Ortega comes in. She answered a ton of those questions, and it felt so right.”

It’s a sweet full-circle moment for the character of Lydia Deetz, whose arc mirrors her real-life counterpart in many ways. Seeing Winona Ryder grow up onscreen definitely tugs at the heartstrings, and I only hope that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice can deliver a charming and nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy