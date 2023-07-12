How Old Is Makomo in ‘Demon Slayer’?

Children should live full lives. They should be watching Barbie movies and reading fanfics on the internet. But that hardly ever happens in anime, does it? No, kids get big ideas of adventure in their heads and run off to become Pirate Kings or whatever. And plenty of lucky protagonists make it. But if they aren’t the protagonist, chances are they’re going to be sacrificed on the altar of Protagonist Character Growth. They’re going to become just another Reason To Fight for the main character.

And that’s exactly what happened to Makomo in Demon Slayer.

While Makomo’s age was never specified, it’s likely that she was anywhere from 12 to 15. After all, she appeared to be a contemporary of the 13-year-old Tanjiro Kamado. She did what every anime side character does when the protagonist shows up: helps out on the journey. She’s there for him, after all.

Unlike Tanjiro, Makomo never got to take the next step in the journey of a Demon Slayer. She and her brother Sabito were torn apart by the nameless Hand Demon during the Final Selection process. Her death enraged Tanjiro, motivating him to be able to beat the Hand Demon in a fit of Protagonistic Fury.

Makomo even helped Tanjiro from beyond the grave. She and her brother’s spirits appeared to the young slayer during critical moments, advising him on what to do next.

After the Hand Demon was destroyed, Sabito and Makomo were able to rest, along with the spirits of the countless other children the monster killed. Sure it’s a “happy ending,” but I think a few more years of life would have made Makomo much happier.

Moral of the story: if you see the protagonist coming, run away.

