The 10 best hoverboards for kids to have safe fun

Hoverboards are cool. Cuts and bruises from hoverboard-related crashes are not. Neither is the whole bursting-into-flames thing. While hoverboards can be mixed bag, these are some of the best (and safest) hoverboards on the market.

LIEAGLE Hoverboard is made with beginners in mind. This easy-to-control hoverboard only runs at a top speed of six miles an hour. I’m pretty sure that you could briskly walk faster than this thing. The hoverboard also has light-up features for added safety when riding at night. You can’t miss this rainbow-colored disco machine. Speaking of disco, this bad boy has a Bluetooth feature that will let your little one connect music to it via Bluetooth, allowing them to torture the neighborhood with the newest Skibidi Toilet remix blasting from the speakers.

This all-black Hover-1 Ultra Electric Hoverboard may look like a threatening speed machine but worry not, this little guy only travels up to nine miles an hour. An Olympic speed walk, but a light jog. This hoverboard features especially thick tires for added stability and balance. Don’t let its somber appearance fool you, this hoverboard comes fully equipped with an LED light display for added night-riding safety. If your kids were looking for Batman-level stealth, their hopes would be shattered by the parent-approved principle of Safety First.

I ain’t gonna fool you, the Segway Ninebot is a hefty expense. However, as a Segway-made machine, you can trust the solid, time-tested engineering know-how that went into the making of this thing. The Ninbot reaches a top speed of 12 miles an hour, marginally faster than the other entries on this list. Worried about your kid falling off? This machine has an added handlebar to make them all the more stable. Look Ma, hands!

The XPRIT Hoverboard comes equipped with a self-balancing function, making it extra stable. And with a snail’s pace max speed of only six miles an hour, it’s practically impossible to fall off of this thing. Speaking of slow-traveling invertebrates, this puppy has a sweet spiderweb design, making it kind of like a flying hoverboard used by Spider-Man himself, except way slower and safer (and as a result, practically useless for stopping crime).

The sleek Hover-1 H1-100 Electric Hoverboard may look like a screaming metal death platform, but it takes safety seriously. The board comes equipped with a sensor that alerts riders if they are cruising on an unsafe surface, and the LED lights make this thing as visible as a glowing lighthouse on a clear night in Montauk. Worried your kid is going to ride it that far? It’s got a GPS tracker equipped, so you know exactly where your little runaway rider is hoverboarding off to.

The SISIGAD Hoverboard runs at 7.5 kilometers per hour, which is European talk for “really, really slow.” With a speed of less than five miles per hour, this is the slowest machine on this list. As if it couldn’t get any safer, it’s also equipped with super-visible LED lights for night safety. And yes, it does have a Bluetooth feature. Everyone in the neighborhood will be able to hear your kid well before they scoot around the corner.

The Jetson Flash Self Balancing Hoverboard is, as described, self-balancing. It’s probably a more advanced piece of machinery than the Jetson family’s robot maid Rosey. This little guy can roll up to ten miles an hour, and its all-terrain wheels ensure added safety on any surface. It’s also got flashing LED lights for visibility at night. And of course, this thing is also fully Bluetooth compatible. It’s even able to travel as far as 12 miles on a single charge, which, in your kids’ case, means lots of rides around the cul-de-sac and no further. The only thing it can’t do is clean up your kid’s messes—Rosey has this thing beat there.

Like any self-respecting safety first hoverboard, the Hover-1 H1 Hoverboard is self-balancing. If your kid tilts too far in one direction it’ll tilt itself right on back. When it comes to nighttime visibility, this machine outperforms all others. It’s got headlights! Does your kid like to ride in the evening? It’ll illuminate every mother’s back-breaking crack in the sidewalk. It will also beep if your kid decides to take a ride on the wild side and try to pilot it over any unsafe surfaces or drive it too fast. As for Bluetooth? You already know, it’s got it.

The Gotrax Hoverboard has a blistering top speed of … six miles an hour. How many miles can it go on one charge? Four. Your kid isn’t going to get very far from your front door on this thing, and that’s probably the way you like it. The Gotrax Hoverboard is self-balancing and also features a non-slip footpad for added stability. As for visibility, this thing has headlights and an LED display, so no bump in the sidewalk will cause your child to go bump in the night. Bluetooth? But of course. This puppy is also UL2272 safety certified. What’s UL2272? It’s a safety standard invented specifically for hoverboards. No bursting into flames here.

Despite the SWAGTRON Swagboard Twist‘s slightly insufferable name, it’s a super solid entry on this list. This hoverboard is less motion-sensitive than other models, which is a good thing. It won’t go spinning out of control at sudden movements, meaning it’s far safer for younger kids to pilot. The Swagboard moves at a snail-approved six miles an hour and offers a gentle ride. The battery of this machine is a non-lithium LiFePO4 battery, which is both nonflammable and noncombustible. Even if punctured, this battery won’t blow up. The tradeoff is that it won’t last as long as other batteries, but I think that’s a sacrifice you’re willing to make.

