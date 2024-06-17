Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Rhaenyra Targaryen Will Need All the Support She Can Find—Starting With Her Children

Published: Jun 17, 2024

House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be all about the full-blown war between the Greens and the Blacks, and Rhaenyra Targaryen is going to need major assistance from everyone who’s on her side in this conflict.

In this scenario, there’s no one she will be able to trust more than her children (the ones who managed to survive by the end of season one). On that note, here are all of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children, as shown in the debut season:

1. Jacaerys Velaryon

Jacaerys Velaryon in season 1 of 'House of the Dragon'
Jacaerys is Rhaenyra’s firstborn, allegedly born out of wedlock from her relationship with Ser Harwin Strong. Jacaerys rides the dragon Vermax, whose egg was placed in his cradle following his birth. When Queen Alicent spreads rumors about his legitimacy and it leads to a fight between King Viserys’ sons and grandsons, the King warns to “burn the tongue” of anyone who dares to proclaim such hearsay further. As her eldest son, Jacaerys could play a pivotal role in Rhaenyra’s fight for the claim to the Iron Throne.

2. Lucerys Velaryon

Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon season 1
Rhaenyra’s second son with Ser Strong, Lucerys’ stint in the first season was highlighted by the enmity between him and his uncle, Aemond Targaryen. During a fight with Aemond, Lucerys slashes him, which results in the former losing an eye. This bad blood between the two unfortunately leads to Lucerys’ demise in the final episode, when Aemond and his dragon Vhagar attack him and his dragon Arrax, killing them both.

3. Joffrey Velaryon

Joffrey Velaryon in 'House of the Dragon' season 1
Joffrey Velaryon is Rhaenyra and Ser Strong’s third son, named after Laenor Velaryon’s companion, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (who dies at the hands of Ser Criston Cole in front of Laenor in a crowded room). While Joffrey didn’t have a major role to play in season 1, it could very well change in the second season.

4. Aegon III

Aegon-III-and-Viserys-II in House of the Dragon season 1
Born shortly after Daemon and Rhaenyra’s marriage, Aegon III is their first son. He appears as a baby and then a small child in the show, and not much can be said about his role in season 2.

5. Viserys II

Aegon-III-and-Viserys-II in House of the Dragon season 1
Named after Rhaenyra’s beloved father, Viserys II is the princess and Daemon Targaryen’s second son, approximately born just 18 months after Aegon III. Like his older brother, Viserys II didn’t feature much in the show during the first season.

6. Visenya

Rhaenyra pregnant with Visenya in House of the Dragon
Visenya would have been Rhaenyra’s first and potentially only daughter, but she is sadly stillborn. Her death adds to the grief of Rhaenyra, who at that point was dealing with her father’s death and the Greens’ conspiracy to declare Aegon as the king.

