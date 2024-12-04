‘Hi, are you taking reservations?’: Cats waiting in line is the TikTok trend we didn’t know we needed

TikTok’s cat queue trend features cats “waiting” in line with hold music playing and pure hilarity unfolding. Whether patiently waiting, chaotically cutting, or hilariously squabbling, these videos are equally adorable and chaotic. I’m obsessed—it’s the kind of wholesome content I didn’t know I needed but can’t stop watching.

Of course, the cats have no idea what’s happening, but that’s part of the charm! The videos usually feature multiple cats, lined up and waiting for something random, like waiting for their turn to hunt the bug, or patiently waiting to sit in the box, even dibs on a toy. I still laugh every single time I see one.

It’s 5′ o’clock somewhere!

Even when the cats have no clue what’s happening, their personalities shine through. The black cat waiting their turn for Margaritaville is the epitome of, “not a thought behind those eyes.” Don’t even get me started on the grey tuxedo cat waiting for the bug; my black tuxedo kitty holds herself in the same way and you can’t convince me she wasn’t royalty in a past life.

Let’s talk about the hold music for a second. You know the one. That cheesy little melody from ancient customer service purgatory. Somehow it fits this trend perfectly. Why? I don’t know. But hearing that paired with a kitty waiting in line for their turn at a Margaritaville-themed cat house is what I imagine peak internet culture to be.

Adoptable cats get a chance to shine!

Here’s the best part, this trend isn’t just making me and millions of others laugh, it’s also saving lives. A genius at an animal shelter somewhere thought, “What if we use this trend to get cats adopted?” And let me tell you, it works. Shelters and cafes are hopping on the cat queue bandwagon and giving their adoptable friends a chance to shine. It’s heartwarming, effective, and, frankly, genius.

It definitely pulls at my heartstrings when I look at the comments and see people who have adopted kitties from these shelters! One comment on a video from @animalfriendsalliance reads, “Boost! someone get yourself some new family members this holiday season! ??” Sometimes, that is all it takes. One share can mean adoption for these babies in shelters! Plus, the trend’s viral nature means even the smallest shelters get their moment in the spotlight.

So, if you’re scrolling through TikTok and see a bunch of cats in line, don’t just laugh (though you should definitely laugh). Share it. Show your friends. And if you’re looking for a lifelong furry friend, maybe take a trip to your local shelter. Who knows? The perfect cat might just be waiting in line for you!

