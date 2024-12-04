Screenshots of TikTok videos featuring the "cats in line" trend
@sanjnseph/@nickistarr33/@animalfriendsalliance
Category:
Big on the Internet

‘Hi, are you taking reservations?’: Cats waiting in line is the TikTok trend we didn’t know we needed

Image of Sara Large
Sara Large
|

Published: Dec 4, 2024 06:34 am

TikTok’s cat queue trend features cats “waiting” in line with hold music playing and pure hilarity unfolding. Whether patiently waiting, chaotically cutting, or hilariously squabbling, these videos are equally adorable and chaotic. I’m obsessed—it’s the kind of wholesome content I didn’t know I needed but can’t stop watching.

Recommended Videos

Of course, the cats have no idea what’s happening, but that’s part of the charm! The videos usually feature multiple cats, lined up and waiting for something random, like waiting for their turn to hunt the bug, or patiently waiting to sit in the box, even dibs on a toy. I still laugh every single time I see one.

It’s 5′ o’clock somewhere!

@sanjnseph

#cat #margaritaville

♬ original sound – RockTheBells
@nickistarr33

He’s not good at sharing :/ #waittime #fyp #cattiktok #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound – LaLa Milan
@nic_fish

#catsoftiktok #vetlife

♬ original sound – RockTheBells

Even when the cats have no clue what’s happening, their personalities shine through. The black cat waiting their turn for Margaritaville is the epitome of, “not a thought behind those eyes.” Don’t even get me started on the grey tuxedo cat waiting for the bug; my black tuxedo kitty holds herself in the same way and you can’t convince me she wasn’t royalty in a past life.

Let’s talk about the hold music for a second. You know the one. That cheesy little melody from ancient customer service purgatory. Somehow it fits this trend perfectly. Why? I don’t know. But hearing that paired with a kitty waiting in line for their turn at a Margaritaville-themed cat house is what I imagine peak internet culture to be.

Adoptable cats get a chance to shine!

@animalfriendsalliance

Visit the kitty queue at our Taft Hill Campis or go to SavingAnimalsToday.org to learn more! ?? #cattok #catlover #kitten #catsoftiktok #animalrescue #adoptdontshop #trending

♬ original sound – RockTheBells
@catfeinecatcafe

I have to say they were unexpectedly patient today. #catsinboxes #catsoftiktok #cattok

♬ original sound – RockTheBells

Here’s the best part, this trend isn’t just making me and millions of others laugh, it’s also saving lives. A genius at an animal shelter somewhere thought, “What if we use this trend to get cats adopted?” And let me tell you, it works. Shelters and cafes are hopping on the cat queue bandwagon and giving their adoptable friends a chance to shine. It’s heartwarming, effective, and, frankly, genius.

It definitely pulls at my heartstrings when I look at the comments and see people who have adopted kitties from these shelters! One comment on a video from @animalfriendsalliance reads, “Boost! someone get yourself some new family members this holiday season! ??” Sometimes, that is all it takes. One share can mean adoption for these babies in shelters! Plus, the trend’s viral nature means even the smallest shelters get their moment in the spotlight.

So, if you’re scrolling through TikTok and see a bunch of cats in line, don’t just laugh (though you should definitely laugh). Share it. Show your friends. And if you’re looking for a lifelong furry friend, maybe take a trip to your local shelter. Who knows? The perfect cat might just be waiting in line for you!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Sara Large
Sara Large
Contributing Writer
Sara Large (she/they) is a contributing writer at The Mary Sue, specializing in horror, thriller, and true crime. A proud advocate for neurodiversity and inclusivity with a passion for geek culture, Sara has been active in the fandom world since 2016, racking up over 1 million views on her personal platforms—thanks in part to some ADHD-powered hyperfocus! Her love for online communities and pop culture led to an exciting role at Skybound Entertainment, where she worked on iconic franchises like The Walking Dead and Invincible. Whether it’s comics, TV shows, or anything in between, Sara is all in! You can follow her on most platforms @mamadeadhead.
twitter youtube