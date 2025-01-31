‘He’s a deeply stupid man’: Trump is destroyed by one of his greatest critics on late-night TV

Late-night hosts are still taking on Donald Trump and it is great to see. This time, Jimmy Kimmel came for Trump and his response to the tragic plane crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The crash is a horrific event and instead of being there for the victims and their families, the President of the United States has been making jokes, blaming other people, and trying to push a false narrative about the crash. Luckily, we have late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel like ready to push back at Trump. “Take it from a man who looked directly into an eclipse,” Kimmel said in response to how Trump was reacting to the crash, specifically how Trump was blaming DEI programs and hires for it.

Kimmel pointed out that in this case, Trump had the easiest job on the planet. All he had to do was tell the families that he was sorry and he could not even do that. Instead, he used this crash to make jokes about visiting the crash site. “But he can’t do that,” Kimmel said. “Because he’s callous, he’s racist, he’s sexist, and most of all he’s stupid. He’s a deeply stupid man.”

But Kimmel also had a theory on why Trump can’t just be an empathetic human with situations like this. Kimmel things he knows why Trump has to be a “dirtbag” when the nation is in crisis. “I think maybe he gets jealous when a disaster gets more coverage than him,” Kimmel said. “He’s like ‘I’m the biggest disaster, you point that camera at me right now.’”

You can see Kimmel’s full monologue below:

It was a slam dunk for Trump he some how missed

All the president had to do was apologize to the families of those who lost their lives in this crash. It was the easiest thing in his presidency! Just a quick sorry for your loss and looking sad about it. But as Kimmel pointed out, Trump could not even manage that. Not because of any reason other than Trump’s lack of empathy and his unwillingness to be in the wrong about something.

There is no proof to Trump’s claims that DEI programs were the cause of the crash. But luckily we have representatives like Jasmine Crockettt who are willing to put the facts out there. Those facts include Trump cutting crucial funding to the FAA and organizations that would have helped prevent a crash like this from happening.

No one knows what caused last night's tragic crash outside DCA.



Investigations are ongoing, and no one – not Donald Trump or anyone else – should be drawing conclusions until all the facts have been released.



But here is what we do know. (1/7) — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 30, 2025

To take it one step further, everyone involved with this crash was a cis straight white person.

-cis straight white airplane pilot

-cis straight white helicopter pilot

-cis straight white air traffic controller

-cis straight white FAA administrator fired by cis straight white president and cis straight white billionaire pic.twitter.com/wIkoa2NaUQ — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 30, 2025

This feels like Trump just saw an opportunity to blame something on DEI programs and he took it without any kind of basis to his claims. It is disgraceful, upsetting, and the kind of nonsense we have to deal with for the next four years.

