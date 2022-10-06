Earlier this week, The Daily Beast reported that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has advocated for banning all abortion with no exceptions and compared the procedure to murder, allegedly paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

Now, the outlet has dropped another bombshell: This woman—who is still choosing to remain anonymous—not only had an abortion with Walker; they also share a child.

The woman says this is the reason she wants to keep her identity private, to protect the privacy of her family. It’s also the reason why the woman finds it so “ridiculous” that Walker denied having any idea who it was that could be making these allegations about their shared past.

“Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember,” she told the outlet. “But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.”

During the course of his campaign, Walker has been revealed to have multiple children by different women that he’d been keeping secret—all while regularly criticizing absentee fathers, saying they are “a major, major problem” in Black communities and claiming he himself has been “like a father” to many young people in Georgia.

The woman explained that she’d been a “good sport” about Walker’s campaign but couldn’t sit by while he denied her existence, called her a liar, and claimed her story was part of a coordinated attack from Democrats.

“I’ve been very civil thus far. I keep my mouth shut. I don’t cause any trouble. I stay in the background. But I’m also not gonna get run over time and time again,” she said. “That’s crazy.”

She also explained that this isn’t just about her. Walker is seeking a position of real power, where he has the potential to turn his hypocrisy into national policy, to deny millions of people the choices he himself took advantage of.

The Daily Beast‘s Roger Sollenberger writes:

The woman continued that she hopes her story makes other people feel less alone, “to maybe find comfort and a sense of dignity.” “You’re not a monster, not a murderer,” she continued. “These are real life decisions that can completely change your life. Making it so black-and-white makes it easy for these old men to say it’s wrong or it’s right, but they’ve never been put in a position where it’s done to their body.” She said it was wrong, however, for Walker to use abortion when it suited him personally and try to deny others the procedure when it suits him politically. “He didn’t accept responsibility for the kid we did have together, and now he isn’t accepting responsibility for the one that we didn’t have. That says so much about how he views the role of women in childbirth, versus his own. And now he wants to take that choice away from other women and couples entirely,” she said. “This was a decision I had to make—twice—about my future and a potential child’s future, and I was able to make it, both times. And Herschel was also able to have a say. The fact he now thinks it’s OK to just take that away,” she said, “I just can’t understand.”

