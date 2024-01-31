Here’s Your Best Bet for Watching ‘Love Island: All-Stars’ in the U.S.

Love Island is back, baby, and there’s a shocking new twist to spice things up. But one thing’s currently on the minds of American fans of the hit reality TV show: Is Love Island: All-Stars streaming in the U.S?

As of now, no U.S broadcaster is airing Love Island: All-Stars. But don’t give up hope yet, as Hulu might come to the rescue. According to CNET, Hulu usually shows past seasons of Love Island a few weeks after the fact, so keep an eye out for that. As we’ve talked about before, there’s a strong possibility of it dropping on Hulu, so watch out for social media spoilers in the meantime.

Love Island: All-Stars is the eleventh iteration in the massively popular dating game series Love Island. Love Island originally aired from 2005 to 2006 before ending, then was revived in 2015 again to significantly more viewership. This series, airing on ITV2, usually revolves around a group of contestants called the Islanders, who must live in an isolated villa for a few weeks.

They’re under constant video surveillance while in the villa, and their main objective is to successfully romance another islander or they’ll be booted from the island. The audience can participate by voting on the Love Island app and choosing who to boot off the show, making it a fairly vicious popularity contest. The surviving couple will bring home a cash prize of £50,00 split between the two.

Love Island: All-Stars follows the same format here, but throws in a devastatingly clever new twist. Instead of entirely new islanders, the contestant pool will be culled entirely from former islanders. Not only does this spark a lot of nostalgia for hardcore fans, but it spices up what was becoming a rather stale formula. Former islanders will undoubtedly be more savvy and know how to game the system more effectively. This will make things even more cutthroat.

However, not everyone seems too pleased about the new change. As reported by Deadline, ratings are rather low for the spinoff so far. Only 12% of viewers tuned in for All-Stars, making it a disappointing debut.

Love Island’s been no stranger to controversy, either. As reported by The Guardian, the series has received over 1500 complaints by women over misogyny exhibited in the show. There’s also been a slew of mental health nightmares, such as when ex-islander Michael Thalassitis tragically died by suicide back in 2019.

Love Island: All-Stars premiered on January 15, 2024, on ITV and ITV2. Maya Jama currently presents the show.

(featured image: ITV2)

