Here’s Where to Watch 2021’s Oscar-Nominated Films!

It took some time, but the nominations for the 2021 Oscars are here. While 2020 was not a great time to go to the movies, it was still a great year for movies, and thanks to the pandemic, this year’s slate of Oscar contenders is more accessible than ever before, with many nominees available on streaming already and still more available to rent. So, here’s where you can find this year’s crop of nominees.

Rental

Only a few films are only-in-theaters at this time, including The Father, nominated for best Picture and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, but it will be available to rent on digital on March 26th. Multiple-nominated Minari, starring Steven Yeun, is also available to rent on all digital platforms, as is Promising Young Woman. In a frustrating bit of timing, Judas and the Black Messiah just left its streaming window on HBO Max, with no word quite yet on when it will be available to rent, though it’s in theaters now.

Tom Hanks’ News of the World, which received several technical nominations, is also available to rent, as are the live-action Pinocchio from Roberto Benigni, Tenet, and Love and Monsters, which all received technical nominations for effects, makeup, or design. Hong Kong’s nominee for Best International Feature, Better Days, is also available to rent, as are Romanian nominee Collective (for best feature and best documentary) and Quo Vadis, Aida, from Bosnia.

Netflix

Netflix continues its Oscar domination with the most titles nominated. They have best picture nominees The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank on the service, as well as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which garnered nominations for Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman.

Pieces of a Woman, which earned Vanessa Kirby an acting nod, is also on the streamer. And of course we can’t forget Hillbilly Elegy, for which Glen Close grabbed another nomination. Adapted screenplay nominee The White Tiger is also available on Netflix. Netflix is also host to two Best Animated feature nominees: Over The Moon and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Also on the service is Da 5 Bloods, which received a nomination for Best Score, and which many felt was snubbed for acting and directing awards. Netflix is also home to animated short nominee If Anything Happens I Love You, special effects nominee The Midnight Sky, as well as the Best Song nominees Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and The Life Ahead.

But wait, there’s more. Netflix also made an incredible show in documentaries. You can watch the nominated documentary features Crip Camp and My Octopus Teacher on the service, as well as Best Documentary Short Subject-nominated Love Song for Latasha

Hulu

Hulu is also looking pretty great for Oscar content. On the service, you can stream Nomadland, nominated for picture, director, actress, and more, as well as Another Round, which was nominated for Best Director and best foreign film. Also on Hulu, you’ll find The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which garnered a Best Actress nomination for Audra Day. Documentary feature nominee The Mole Agent can also be found on Hulu.

Amazon

Amazon’s most-nominated title is Sound of Metal, starring Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed (alongside supporting actor Nominee Paul Raci). Also on Amazon, you’ll find Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which earned a nod for supporting actress Maria Bakalova and One Night In Miami, which earned a supporting nomination and song nomination for Leslie Odom Jr.

The Best Documentary Featured-nominated Time is also available on Amazon, and deserves some of yours. Also on Amazon is the nominated Live-Action short, The Letter Room, starring Oscar Isaac.

Disney+

Unsurprisingly, Disney+ had the best success in animation, with nods for both Onward and Soul for Best Animated Feature, as well as a costuming nod for Mulan and an effect nomination for The One and Only Ivan. And finally, you can check out Burrow on the service, which was nominated for best animated short.

Apple TV+

Apple is new to the Oscar game but made some pretty good strides with nominations in best sound for Greyhound, and a Best Animated Feature nod for the excellent Wolfwalkers.

HBO Max

And finally, HBO Max, which as we noted, did have Judas and The Black Messiah until March 14h. Without that, the only nominated film of note on the service right now is … Emma, which was nominated for costumes. And is also available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Whoops.

Other

There are still some smaller films that are hard to find online currently, like The Man Who Sold His Skin, which is not currently available anywhere. But there’s good news. The Oscars will make all of their short films available to watch online on their own platform, or link to them, in the coming weeks, and you can find them right here. Live-action short Feeling Through is already up on YouTube, as are the documentary shorts Colette and A Concerto is a Conversation. The short documentary Do Not Split is also available on Facebook. And finally the nominated short documentary Hunger Ward is available on Pluto TV.

