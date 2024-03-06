Here’s All You Need to Know About Agust D’s D-Day Movie Hitting Cinemas

Agust D is coming for your movie screens with D-Day The Movie, and we’ve got all the info you need on the release date, tickets, and more!

I don’t know about you, but I personally think about Min Yoongi at least three times every single day of my life, ever since that fateful day I clicked play on BTS’ music video for their 2016 single Blood Sweat & Tears. And if anything, the fact that he’s currently serving his mandatory military service has only made that number skyrocket—which is why the news that he’s going to have a new movie releasing in theaters soon is some of the best I could have received the whole week.

Like all other members of BTS, who are the biggest group in the world and remain so even now that they’re all busy with their military duties, Yoongi has a very successful solo career that he carries on alongside group activities. He’s the only one in the group to change his stage name when he performs as a soloist, though—his solo music is not under the moniker of SUGA, as he is known in BTS, but Agust D.

As Agust D, he has released two mixtapes—Agust D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020—as well as an album, D-Day, in 2023. And with D-Day, he embarked on his first solo tour, which consisted of 25 concerts in 10 different cities around the world. It was one of the most important events of last year for ARMYs everywhere, and now we’re all about to relieve it with a new concert movie.

So what is this new Agust D concert movie?

D-Day The Movie is the recording of the D-Day tour’s encore shows in Seoul, which were styled as ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL. The three concerts featured performances from fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook in addition to the already hefty tracklist—one that included most songs from D-Day, of course, as well as Agust D’s major successes from his previous mixtapes.

The concert movie’s release was announced by Yoongi himself in a video—which was probably recorded before his enlistment—uploaded on BTS’s YouTube channel BANGTANTV. “The D-Day tour was so meaningful because it told the story of my journey as both SUGA and Agust D. The emotions I felt during THE FINAL are still so vivid, as it was the last concert of the tour. And now, that very ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL concert will be released in theaters worldwide! Needless to say, I’m so happy, proud and excited—I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as the concert meant to me,” he said during the video.

When will it be released?

The concert movie is going to be shown in both theaters and IMAX worldwide on two dates, one mid-week and one on the weekend: April 10 and April 13, 2024.

When and where will tickets be available?

Tickets will go on sale on March 12, 2024, all at the same time, which of course varies depending on timezone. It will be 8AM Pacific Time and 11AM Eastern Time for the United States, while it will be 3PM on Greenwich Mean Time over in Europe and 10PM in Asian countries that follow Indochina Time.

There are no further details available at the moment on the ticketing process, even though you can sign up for updates on the movie’s official website.

