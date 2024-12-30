Here are the shows you should prioritize on Apple TV+’s free weekend

Apple TV+ is giving fans a gift this coming weekend: Free access to all its programming! The platform, which produces some of the best shows on television, is allowing new users a free chance to see what everyone is talking about.

Recommended Videos

Starting on January 4 and running until the following day, you can embark on whatever show your heart desires! For two days, you can have free access to the Apple TV+ catalog which includes some award worthy shows and movies! The announcement came today and that gives you exactly four days to prepare your list of shows you want to watch.

This weekend, see for yourself.



Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024

The issue here is that there are a LOT of shows and movies on the platform to dive into. While the films are great, I’m going to prioritize shows you should watch with access to their library. So, here are 5 shows you should prioritize watching!

Severance

(Apple TV+)

One of the best science fiction shows on television is Severance. The series stars Adam Scott as Mark, a man who entered into the “severance” program at Lumon. His “innie” personality is trying to unravel the mystery of his co-workers and what Lumon is up to while his “outtie” believes that his wife is dead.

The show really hooks you in and makes you wonder who you can trust within Lumon Industries and what a perfect time to stream the first season as season 2 is gearing up to release later in the month.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

(Apple TV+)

The second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters isn’t coming out until late 2025 but why not dive into the time-bending show? Bringing us our beloved Godzilla and the titans he associates with, the show is known for Kurt Russell and his son, Wyatt Russell, playing the same role just decades apart from each other.

In all honesty, it is one of my favorite shows in general and most definitely one on the streaming service. And if you love all things Zilla, you need to see it!

Shrinking

(Apple TV+)

Everyone is talking about Shrinking and for good reason! The Jason Segel and Harrison Ford led series puts us in a therapist office where everyone has issues they should probably talk to their therapist about. It is sweet, funny, and emotionally charged. Plus, who doesn’t want to see Harrison Ford in one of his funniest roles of all time? It is a quick watch but one that will make you obsessed!

Mythic Quest

(Apple TV+)

Have you ever wondered what it was like to work at a game company? One where the creator’s ego often became the but of every joke? Then Mythic Quest may be the show for you! Easily one of the most charming new comedies, the show is one that allows its characters to have their nerdy qualities while all still being there for each other. Beware, it is one of those comedies that will have you crying and you don’t know why.

Dickinson

(Apple TV+)

The Hailee Steinfeld series Dickinson brought to life the complicated life and work of Emily Dickinson with a surreal twist. Her poems would come to life, which included Wiz Khalifa as Death in the series. But what makes this show so beautiful is the dedication to Dickinson’s work and Steinfeld’s performance as the poet.

____________________________

Do you have a list of shows you want to watch? Let us know what you’re choosing to binge!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy