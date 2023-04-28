‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ Enlists the Big Red Guy’s Creator for Another Reboot

It’s been a while since the last Hellboy film came out, and fans were beginning to think there wouldn’t be another. But with the recent news that Hellboy: The Crooked Man has entered pre-production, it looks like we really will be getting another Hellboy movie, and soon.

Here’s everything we know about Hellboy: The Crooked Man so far.

Is the new Hellboy movie from the same production company as the previous one?

Yes. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is going to be a Millenium Media presentation, in collaboration with Dark Horse Entertainment, and produced by Nu Boyana studios—just like the 2019 film starring David Harbour.

So it’s a sequel to 2019’s Hellboy?

No. Millennium seems to have learned from last time’s flop, so they’re rebooting the series with Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Is Mike Mignola involved with Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

Yes. Unlike with previous Hellboy movies, creator Mike Mignola has actually co-written the script for The Crooked Man, alongside longtime collaborator Chris Golden. In fact, Millennium Media seem to be banking on this for the movie’s success, telling Deadline, “The Crooked Man is a departure from all previous Hellboy films where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comics will finally shepherd an authentic version of his stories and characters in film form.”

What’s Hellboy: The Crooked Man about, then?

Based on the 2008 comic (which Mignola wrote to coincide with the release of Guillermo del Toro’s amazing Hellboy: The Golden Army), Hellboy: The Crooked Man promises to be a faithful adaptation from page to screen. Featuring Hellboy stranded in 1950’s Appalachia with only an untried BPRD agent for backup, the movie will see them facing off against against a group of evil witches (possibly cannibals, depending on how true to the original comic it stays), and their leader, a devil known as the Crooked Man: a corrupt tax collector and war profiteer who was hanged for his crimes only to return from Hell as the region’s own personal devil.

What about the cast and crew of Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is being directed by Brian Taylor, best known as one half of Neveldine & Taylor, the duo behind the Crank films and Gamer. The pair split and Taylor has since directed 2017’s Mom and Dad, starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair.

Meanwhile, Jack Kesy, who played Black Tom in Deadpool 2, has landed role of the titular Hellboy. Tom Farrell (a repentant witch and war veteran in the comics) is going to be played by Jefferson White, with Adeline Rudolph as Bobbie Jo Song.

When is Hellboy: The Crooked Man being released?

Because pre-production has only just begun, there isn’t a release window on Hellboy: The Crooked Man yet, but we’ll update as soon as we have one.

So no trailer for the new Hellboy movie either, then?

Sadly, no. Be patient and we’ll share the trailer with you when that’s out, too.

(featured image: Dark Horse Comics)

