‘Hear us out’: The Lonely Island is back and you NEED to watch it

If you’re a millennial, you have a favorite song from The Lonely Island. I don’t make the rules, that’s just how it is. For 12 years, fans have missed their digital shorts on Saturday Night Live and now we’re back and better than ever!

Can you still recite every word to “Jizz in My Pants”? If someone says Jack Sparrow, do you sing “This is the tale of Captain Jack Sparrow”? What about any time you have sex, do you use the “Congrats on the sex” gif? If so, you’re definitely a millennial who spent too much time watching Saturday Night Live. I can’t go on a boat of any kind without singing a song from The Lonely Island.

But when the trio (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone) left Saturday Night Live, the art of their digital short left with them. So imagine our shock and surprise when we saw a new digital short from the Lonely Island on Saturday Night Live 12 years after they left the show. Behold, Schaffer and Samberg returned to the show to bring us the brilliance that is “Sushi Glory Hole”:

It was a moment when we all realized what was happening. Look, sometimes, it feels nice to go back to what you loved when you were younger.

wide awake at 4am like i was summoned to watch this https://t.co/YsaIrOeCM1 — Marika Brownlee (@marikaelon) October 6, 2024

So many people on social media just praised the fact that even 12 years later, The Lonely Island could bring fans together and make us excited about Saturday Night Live again.

the lonely island digital short in the year 2024. maybe life is worth living — sierra (@sierralayko) October 6, 2024

The reality is that this is probably how our parents felt whenever classic television stars would pop up on something. They’d get all excited, we’d mock them, and continue on with our lives. Now, we’re doing the same thing but with a new Lonely Island digital short.

How I felt when this weekend's audience didn't applaud at the "An SNL Digital Short" title card alone like they used to back when the Lonely Island was on the show pic.twitter.com/W1xVudWFno — Jeff Burnett (@burnettski92) October 7, 2024

Now I just want more

The problem with teasing me with “Sushi Glory Hole” is now I am going to expect a new digital short all the time. It really is the “If you give a mouse a cookie” of Saturday Night Live. If you give me crumbs, I’m going to ask for the whole cake.

I need those who don’t get it to understand: When someone says they don’t get Saturday Night Live, my entire family has SNL Digital Shorts from The Lonely Island that they pull up as their “funny” examples. Just this summer, I watched my 50 year-old cousin show a 20 year old “Jack Sparrow” out of context.

So the group (minus Taccone) back in action on Saturday Night Live maybe changed all of our brain chemistry.

not now bitch mommy is watching the lonely island on snl in 2024 pic.twitter.com/qQmMiTzAWv — tesla (@bodegaoflove) October 6, 2024

I know that Please Don’t Destroy thinks their “films” have this energy but as a millennial that learned so many of The Lonely Island songs, it just isn’t the same. Clearly, since the minute a new track from the group dropped on the show, we all started talking about it.

I will probably sing “Hear us out (hear us out)” more often than not but man does it feel good to have The Lonely Island back.

