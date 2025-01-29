‘He chose it for THAT reason?’: Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher can’t wait to see reactions to ‘Companion’

It sure looks like we’re in for a bloody Valentine’s Day thanks to Companion, the latest thriller flick from Barbarian alums Zach Cregger, J.D. Lifshitz, Roy Lee, and Raphael Margules. Its stars, Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher, are teasing one hell of a ride they can’t wait for audiences to see.

Sophie Thatcher + Jack Quaid are a match made in heaven for all my scream queens out there. The Heretic and Scream VI stars, respectively, are no strangers to blood, guts, and gore. Because of this, it’s only natural that their first collaboration be an ultra-violent story about a rogue android, Iris (Thatcher), and her boyfriend/owner, Josh (Quaid). It’s something of a pointed commentary on the “male loneliness epidemic,” which I fear resembles our not-so-distant future—i.e. girlfriend robots.

The premiere of Companion is right around the corner, but before then, The Mary Sue got the chance to catch up with Quaid and Thatcher, who can’t wait for moviegoers to see what kinds of twists and turns await—and even for them, they’re still finding little ways to be surprised by the film.

Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid talk music and watching Companion on the big screen

It’s always fun getting to see a slasher flick in theaters with a big crowd, and Quaid, who’s only been able to watch Companion once, can’t wait to witness people’s reactions (and his co-stars’ performances) in real time. “I’m so excited to see it with a big crowd, it’ll be awesome,” he said. “My favorite part was watching the scenes I physically wasn’t there to shoot because I’m picking up on all these things that I’ve only really seen in script form.”

For Quaid specifically, it’s “cool” for him to discover new details about Companion he hadn’t noticed previously, such as the inclusion of the song “Iris” from the movie City of Angels, in which his mom, Meg Ryan, stars. “[Drew Hancock] chose it for that reason?” Quaid laughed. “It’s cool to find [out] things about the movie you didn’t know. You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, cool!’ There are so many things … because you read the scripts, but you don’t necessarily know all the song choices they’re gonna use, the little details.”

Speaking of music, if there’s one thing Thatcher loves, it’s a killer playlist. “I always talk about the music, but it helps the soundtrack’s amazing,” she said. “It helps bring the world together, and you know the songs that you listen to, and that are playing for your character, brings the audience empathy for your character, or maybe into your world.”

Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher praise Companion’s emotional beats: “It’s beautiful”

You might not expect a thriller like Companion to get the waterworks going, but one “beautiful” scene involving Lukas Gage and Harvey Guillén nearly left Thatcher and Quaid in tears. “It made me so emotional,” Thatcher admitted. Quaid added: “I remember reading it and then seeing it I was like, ‘they made it even better.'”

Don’t be fooled, though—Companion is still very much R-rated, and like any good slasher flick, the ending will supposedly leave viewers gagged. “That’s good, that’s what we want,” Thatcher and Quaid agreed. For those dying to know what twists and turns Companion has in store, the movie arrives in cinemas on January 31, 2025.

