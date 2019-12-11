In a tentative deal with his accusers, it seems as if Harvey Weinstein is getting off better than he probably could have hoped for, and frankly, it is infuriating. According to The New York Times, lawyers involved in the investigation are saying that Weinstein would not have to pay any money out of his own pocket in the settlement, nor would he have to admit to doing anything wrong. The insurance company for The Weinstein Company would be responsible for paying $25 million in the settlement.

All of this comes the day after a judge raised his bail from $1 million to $5 million due to Weinstein mishandling his ankle monitor. Weinstein, who came into the court using a walker because of his “back pain” was not treated any differently by the judge for his mishandling of the equipment.

The current deal is for the civil case against him for dozens of his accusers, and in January, Weinstein will face charges of sexual assault on two women in the state of New York. So, this case, while the big bulk of his accusers, is not the forthcoming criminal case. Still, the big kicker of this entire deal is that, out of the $25 million paid out by his insurance company, more than half of it will go to Weinstein’s own court costs.

“More than $12 million — a quarter of the overall settlement package — would go toward some, but not all, legal costs for Mr. Weinstein; his brother, Bob; and other former members of their company’s board, the lawyers said. The board members would be insulated from future liability, and the alleged victims would drop their claims against Mr. Weinstein and other executives.”

Our own Kaila Hale-Stern had this to say about the Weinstein news: “Migulgl zol er vern in a henglayhter, by tog zol er hengen, un bay nakht zol er brenen,” which roughly translates to, “He should be transformed into a chandelier, to hang by day and to burn by night,” which is a mood I agree with.

What’s so frustrating about this entire thing is that Weinstein, while disgraced, pays nothing. Not a single cent of his own money goes to fixing the lives he allegedly ruined. He doesn’t have to even admit to being in the wrong. Somehow, he ends up absolutely fine, and that’s the kind of world we live in.

Sure, most of the reports out there are stating that Weinstein, without the money from this deal, will be forced to file bankruptcy because of the case, which has been going on for over 2 years now, but honestly? Let me get out my tiniest of violins. This is all still ongoing and tentative, but to be quite honest, it is a little outrageous that he doesn’t have to admit to any kind of guilt or pay anything himself.

