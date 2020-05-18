Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Video Certainly Got Everyone Talking

The world is a strange place right now, but at least we have Harry Styles and his music video for “Watermelon Sugar” right? The song that has launched everyone into Discourse online has now ushered in a new level of internet discourse: How do we interpret this music video? Since its release last year, I’ve leaned towards this song being more sexually charged than not, but I’ve also quickly learned today that there is apparently a … fine line to walk while talking about it.

While Styles himself refuses to really answer whether or not “Watermelon Sugar” is the Urban Dictionary definition many believe it is, I’ve quickly learned my lesson. I will no longer engage in talking about this video online because Harry Styles stating that the song is “up for interpretation” apparently didn’t get through to some fans, who are making it difficult for anyone who doesn’t share their idea of what it’s about. (I had to block some myself, because I was not mentally prepared for that battle. I’m, unfortunately, too old for that sh*t.)

Fandom is also a weird place to navigate normally. I remember going to a One Direction concert when I was 20 years old and saw a young fan in a “Pussy Patrol” shirt (made famous from the show The Inbetweeners) and when I said something I was screamed at because the boys liked it. Maybe, at 28 years old, I’m just ancient? Who’s to say? The point is, I learned my lesson and will now only be saying I like the fashion of the video for “Watermelon Sugar” and moving on with my life.

The video in question features Styles on a beach. It’s “dedicated to touching,” which, in 2020, feels like a stab to the heart. “Watermelon Sugar” is about love, touch, and celebrating all of that together, which, unfortunately, is hard to do right now, so at least we can live vicariously through this.

What this music video has done is, collectively, broken the internet—or at least Harry Styles’ fans. We are all broken, ready to live in this dream summer where we can all touch each other and eat watermelon on a beach in fun crop tops.

i just think harry is the king of sunglasses — harry pls respond 🍉 ♥ (@dreamboatshrt) May 17, 2020

I would like to join this cult pic.twitter.com/vHiZ0v7WZf — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) May 18, 2020

all of us sitting outside alone this summer pic.twitter.com/EDjFcyYHk0 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 18, 2020

doES IT EVeR DRIVE YOu CRAZY JUsT HOw FAst THE NIghT ChAnGES #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/UC0pnLRoCf — romy 🍉 (@stylessxnshinee) May 18, 2020

i can’t explain what these two pictures does to me#WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/BgxKSz2GTO — 🍉 nourhanne 🍉 (@batchybanana) May 18, 2020

🍉 | Sebastian pressing play for the 56th time today on the #WatermelonSugar music video! via thehowlies pic.twitter.com/ApMOguE1jx — Sebastian Stan Updates (@TheSebNews) May 18, 2020

how i thought what summer

summer 2020 2020 is

would be actually like #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/zhO4fYnYUF — olivia 🍉🍬 (@1dzouis21) May 18, 2020

I don’t even like watermelon but somehow now I’m craving watermelon & I really wanna go outside #watermelonsugar pic.twitter.com/RRU6Hn47ld — Whitney Scherillo (@whitneybearr) May 18, 2020

SAY I IF YOU THINK HARRY STYLES IS A FASHION ICON — Kanye 🍉 (@__tpwkharry_) May 15, 2020

harry styles invented fashion I don’t make the rules. and this music video is literally A WORK OF ART. I love it😌 #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/uQcTULaQwI — ella (@_romanhalseyday) May 18, 2020

What do you think of Harry Styles’ video for “Watermelon Sugar”? Let us know what you thought in the comments below!

(image: screengrab from Harry Styles video for “Watermelon Sugar”)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com