Happy Galentine’s Day, Tina and Amy Are Doing a Tour

When in doubt, know that Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be there for you on Galentine’s Day. As someone who loves Parks and Recreation most of all, February 13th is an important day. And now, it will be known as the day that Fey and Poehler announced that they were going on tour with each other! What a day to celebrate!

The two friends, who won over fans with their time on Saturday Night Live together, have been comedy legends since their start. For many fans (especially women, and specifically within the millennial comedy nerd community), these two were the goal. Pair that with their friendships with other legends like Maya Rudolph and beyond, news of their tour is exciting for many of us.

Heading to Chicago, Atlantic City, Boston, and Washington D.C., details of the tour are still a bit up in the air but it’s exciting! Tickets for the Restless Leg Tour go on presale with the code RESTLESS this week and in a video posted by Rolling Stone, Poehler and Fey talked a bit about the show!

“Tina and I have big news we want to share with you: We are headed out on tour. Join us for the Restless Leg Tour, coming to your city soon,” said Poehler in the video with Fey adding: “It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… we don’t know yet! But it’s gonna be awesome.”

This is my Super Bowl.

So many things in this world are geared toward male comedy fans, I think that this is just for me. I love both Fey and Poehler (but obviously have my favorite) and seeing the two together has been something that shaped my love of comedy throughout the years. Yes, Parks and Recreation has become my favorite show of all time but I still love Poehler’s work with the Upright Citizens Brigade and her time on Saturday Night Live.

My love of her work has led to me loving the dynamic that Fey and Poehler have together in things like Baby Mama as well as Sisters and even Wine Country. So yes, I would love to go and see these two on tour. If anyone wants to go with me, let me know because I will be traveling to see them and I will be crying the entire time because I love them both so much.

(Featured image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner)

