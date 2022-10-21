Each year on her birthday, we remember the incredible human being and force of nature that was Carrie Fisher. The legendary Fisher was Princess Leia, Marie in When Harry Met Sally, and wildly honest writer who has meant the world to me and many others for decades. Fisher is someone who filled the world with wry humor and ready wit via her writing and her ability to share her life with us, even when it wasn’t the most easy to share.

It was through her words that she brought us joy and through her acting that we believed that anything could be possible. She constantly inspired her audience to be true to ourselves and embrace the things that make us unique. Fisher is my hero and always has been because she never hid who she was from the world. She was flawed and shared it with her fans, and through her own often scorching self-examination, she provided a mirror to ourselves as well.

Her legacy is something that has lived on these past five years without her on her birthday. We share stories of how much she means to us, we celebrate her work, and we talk about the things in our lives that aren’t perfect but we laugh about now, because it is what Carrie would have wanted.

Whether it is watching Postcards From the Edge or reading her books or watching Star Wars and beyond, live your life as Carrie Fisher would want you too. Which means with a diet coke and, of course, remember that she died drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.

(image: Sascha Steinbach/GETTY IMAGES)

