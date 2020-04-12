Things We Saw Today: Happy 104th Birthday, Beverly Cleary!

Here’s something cool: beloved childrens book author Beverly Cleary turns 104 today. The iconic author has written dozens of books and sold over 90 million copies worldwide, beginning with her first novel, Henry Huggins, in 1950. It was in that novel that Cleary created the indomitable Ramona Quimby, patron saint of scrappy little girls and children everywhere.

Ramona is one of those indelible literary characters that feels like she was written just for us. For every awkward, goofy, overly energetic kid, Ramona was a touchstone. Cleary’s writing impacted generations of kids, who learned that it was okay to be scared or sad, and that feeling things deeply was a part of life.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate Cleary’s life and career:

Beverly Cleary was in her 30's & working in a book store when she wondered if SHE could write. Turns out she could! She wrote over 40 books, selling 85 million copies. Authors live as long as their books are read. Cleary is still alive & still read at 104. Today is her birthday! pic.twitter.com/EG6a2xlIfu — Peter MacNicol (@PeterMacNicol1) April 12, 2020

Happy birthday to the great Beverly Cleary who was 2 years old when the Spanish Flu came through and she’s still here. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 12, 2020

Happy 103rd birthday to Beverly Cleary, a woman whose writing I loved so much as a kid I still haven’t been able to part with these raggedy old things 😍 pic.twitter.com/9rv7NRc3yz — Ari Scott (@ariscott) April 12, 2019

A very happy 104th birthday to national treasure Beverly Cleary. I think I'll reread Ramona the Pest today. Here's one of my favorite lines: “She was not a slowpoke grownup. She was a girl who could not wait. Life was so interesting she had to find out what happened next.” pic.twitter.com/oVvWU9KY3J — Amanda MacGregor (@CiteSomething) April 12, 2020

Happy birthday Beverly Cleary! In honor of her 104th birthday, we're sharing some of our favorite books she has written. https://t.co/4hv8t9l0cK — NY Public Library (@nypl) April 12, 2020

Beverly Cleary, who has helped instill a love of reading in children for decades, was born 104 years ago today. Like many of us, she worked under the editorial supervision of a cat. pic.twitter.com/SZdbuQABFY — David C. Tucker (@DavCTucker) April 12, 2020

Happy 104th birthday to the great Beverly Cleary! pic.twitter.com/Uiid5tyEkr — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) April 12, 2020

Beverly Cleary, 100, wrote a personal response to my 7 yo daughter's fan mail 👧📬📙💖 pic.twitter.com/GxPgss45yE — Daniel Radosh (@danielradosh) September 29, 2016

What are your favorite Beverly Cleary books? I’m partial to Dear Mr. Henshaw, myself.

