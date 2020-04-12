comScore

Things We Saw Today: Happy 104th Birthday, Beverly Cleary!

Plus Easter, bunnies, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerApr 12th, 2020, 6:00 pm

Young Beverly Cleary with her cat in black and white.

Here’s something cool: beloved childrens book author Beverly Cleary turns 104 today. The iconic author has written dozens of books and sold over 90 million copies worldwide, beginning with her first novel, Henry Huggins, in 1950. It was in that novel that Cleary created the indomitable Ramona Quimby, patron saint of scrappy little girls and children everywhere.

Ramona is one of those indelible literary characters that feels like she was written just for us. For every awkward, goofy, overly energetic kid, Ramona was a touchstone. Cleary’s writing impacted generations of kids, who learned that it was okay to be scared or sad, and that feeling things deeply was a part of life.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate Cleary’s life and career:

What are your favorite Beverly Cleary books? I’m partial to Dear Mr. Henshaw, myself.

(image: By Unknown – Cleary Family archive/OPB, Public Domain)

  • Check out this video on costumes and fashion in the science fiction genre. (via io9)
  • Tara and Spike are here for a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer. (via Syfy Wire)
  • because of COVID-19 delays, there won’t be any new emojis next year. *angry face*. (via Vulture)
  • The First Cat of Kansas is in NO MOOD for your festivities:

  • Here’s a review of Killing Eve season 3, which premieres tonight! (via Rolling Stone)
  • RIP to British horror actor and producer Hilary Heath. (via AVClub)
  • Happy Easter everyone, but mostly Danny Trejo!

Hope you’re having a safe and candy-filled Easter, everyone!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.