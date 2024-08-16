Halle Berry is leading the ‘Catwoman’ redemption tour and we’re here for it

Halle Berry has changed her opinion on Catwoman over the years … or maybe she was just hiding her true thoughts on it to begin with?

Berry famously went in person to collect her Worst Actress Razzie for Catwoman back in 2005 (while holding the Oscar she won for Monster’s Ball), and she called the film “a piece of s***, god-awful movie.” But she might have just felt pressured to play along with the backlash. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to celebrate the film’s 20-year anniversary, she said that she didn’t take the Razzies too seriously before continuing, “I don’t think it’s a God-awful film, but I was at the Razzies, so I had to do what they do; I s*** on it because they s*** on it! I tried to be one of them.”

So it looks like the Catwoman redemption tour starts here, with Berry! When she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on August 16, she definitely didn’t bash the movie, not even that infamous costume she had to wear—instead, she praised the whole enterprise. “I loved it,” she declared, before adding, “It got panned. What I’m happy about is the children have found it now on the internet and the kids love it. So it’s so vindicating right because now they are saying it’s cool. And what the heck was everybody’s problem with it? So like I’m so Brat now.” It’s good to know Berry is up to date on her memes.

Fallon asked Berry if she would ever consider reprising the role, and she said “Maybe, if I could direct it.” The original film was directed by French filmmaker Pitof, but he didn’t get anywhere near the level of backlash that Berry got for Catwoman.

So could Berry’s Patience Phillips (yep, her Catwoman was not in fact Selina Kyle!) one day rise from the dead and appear in a brand new movie? Well, another much-slated female heroine did just that this year—Jennifer Garner reprised her role as Elektra in the multiversal adventure Deadpool and Wolverine and did so to applause. It would be really great to see Berry pull off a similar thing with Catwoman. Though maybe tweak the costume a little, yeah?

