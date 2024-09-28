‘Had ‘incredible’ FaceTime sex, said they loved each other’: I continue to learn more about RFK Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi against my will

Every day, I am confronted with more news about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi. I don’t want to know this information, please stop giving it to me. But if I have to know about their emotional affair, so do the rest of you.

Page Six got an exclusive on Nuzzi and Kennedy’s relationship that I wish stayed lost to their FaceTime calls. According to a source, their relationship shifted from professional to whatever their emotional, digital affair can be labeled as when he began giving her more and more attention. They claim that Nuzzi was “disgusted” when he first made a pass at her but the 70 year-old wore her down.

“He love-bombed her,” said one of the Page Six sources, “He’s done it to lots of women — claimed he can’t live without them. He told Olivia they’d be together after the election.” Nuzzi was assigned to him when she worked at New York Magazine while he was on the campaign trail, running for president himself.

The insiders claimed that Nuzzi is still in love with Kennedy despite him denying their affair publicly and threatening to sue her. According to other sources, people close to the pair new of details about their situation but Nuzzi reportedly didn’t give names. They claim he would, seemingly, cut her out off and it’d make her reach out to him more. “He seemed to want to be in control,” said on of the sources. “He’d set the rules for their interactions, and then of course he’d break them.”

The sources go on to talk about how Nuzzi would claim they loved each other but the part that really makes me want to wash my eyes out with bleach comes with the FaceTime sex reveal.

Somehow, it gets worse

The sources claim that Nuzzi boosted about Kennedy’s “impressive sexual stamina” via a phone. I just want to make that clear. She is making this claim from FaceTime. It has been made clear from the start that Nuzzi’s relationship with Kennedy was never actual physical. Which okay, that’s all the information I really needed and yet now we have to deal with this FaceTime sex news.

Many online began pointing out that we’ve all continually been fed information about Kennedy and Nuzzi that none of us wanted. “Every horrible thing I’ve learned about this man has been against my will,” on user wrote on X. One simply said that was enough for the day. “I’m done with the news for today.”

I know Siri threw up https://t.co/BeziWl8rxG — Desus MF Nice? (@desusnice) September 27, 2024

We all make jokes about the FBI agent who has to watch our phones but imagine the FBI agent who had to watch this happening. I hope that guy got a raise.

what a terrible day to be able to read https://t.co/EDr4jv6SOz — adrian (@crawf34) September 27, 2024

At the end of the day, we all are unfortunately in it now. The more we talk about their relationship, the more we’re going to have to deal with news about Nuzzi and Kennedy we don’t want to read about. Now, I can’t FaceTime anyone ever again. I’ll be forced to think about RFK Jr.’s “impressive sexual stamina.”

