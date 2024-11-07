Guy who messed up the Dark Phoenix storyline twice is now maybe making a ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

Remember how X-Men: The Last Stand had a bad Jean Grey storyline and then the same guy got to do it AGAIN in Dark Phoenix? Well, now that guy gets to potentially work on a Star Wars trilogy. Simon Kinberg is rumored to be tackling the galaxy. Sans Phoenix power.

According to Deadline, the rumored trilogy is labeled as Episodes 10-12 but there is no confirmation on what trilogy Kinberg is working on exactly. To be fair to the man who had two chances at Jean Grey’s story and royally messed them up, he does have a great track record with Star Wars. Kinberg is responsible for episodes of Star Wars Rebels like “Property of Ezra Bridger,” “Fire Across the Galaxy,” and more.

Kinberg was also a consultant on the JJ Abrams film Star Wars: The Force Awakens which catapulted the Star Wars franchise back into the main stream after Disney acquired the rights to the franchise from George Lucas. There are some great things that Kinberg has done. He has produced some of the best superhero films out there and he also co-wrote the 2009 film Sherlock Holmes starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

But for all the grace that his work in Star Wars does give him, I just cannot get over the Dark Phoenix of it all.

I just can’t get over letting him do the same story twice

When I first heard about the 2019 film Dark Phoenix, I thought “Again???” Mainly because the X-Men movies were heavily connected and we saw Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey go through her own botched version of the most iconic of X-Men storylines from writer Chris Claremont. Still, I had hope since this movie was set to SOLELY be a Jean Grey film.

And yet somehow the same mistakes were made. To be fair, I did like Dark Phoenix more than I liked Last Stand but the bar was literally on the floor. Now, you have to pick your foot up half an inch to get over the Dark Phoenix bar.

Part of what frustrated me was that they said “oh hey, Simon, you can do it again! Second time is the charm!” That is especially frustrating when female creatives often put out INCREDIBLE work that have targeted attacks launched against it and yet that writer, who did GREAT WORK is the one who suffers but white men can…butcher the same story twice and then get a Star Wars trilogy.

All this being said, I don’t dislike Kinberg. I like a lot of things that he has made and I think that, given his Rebels track record, this could be good. But it is frustrating to know that a man can failed at a major storyline twice and then go on to still find creative success while women are often shut out of nerd properties for a lot less.

It will be interesting to see if anything actually develops with this but let’s just hope that no one gets powers from a solar flare this time around.

