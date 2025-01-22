Gritty remains the best

It isn’t every day that we all fall in love with a mascot and yet Gritty has done the impossible. The Philadelphia Flyers mascot has become an internet darling and now he has shown that he is still an ally.

With the influx of hate towards the LGBTQ+ community thanks to Donald Trump’s executive orders, many are worried what the future holds for the queer community. Allies across the board have shown their love and support for the LGBTQ+ community by sharing hopeful messages of love on social media. But seeing grand statements from mascots is rare.

Especially in hockey, which had previously banned pride tape and only recently reversed the rule. Gritty, who is a beloved orange creator (unlike that other guy), took to the ice at a recent game and showed fans of the Flyers that he was always going to be the ally fans thought him to be. Skating with a pride flag, Gritty posted on his official account that “luv is love.”

There were plenty of replies that are disgusting. A sea of paid for blue checks were yelling at Gritty, saying that since Trump was president, he didn’t have to pretend anymore. Still, Gritty’s message means a lot. Many were quoting Gritty and sharing how his message was hopeful.

One X user even poked fun at the idea of being too emotional about it but it is weirdly inspiring to see the mascot still stand behind the queer community when many are already bending to Trump’s administration.

not to be a pathetic shitlib, but the fact *Gritty* is still unafraid to be woke actually brought one small tear to my eye https://t.co/APFGw7vazG — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) January 22, 2025

As Tom Zohar joked, it is giving a bit of Les Misérables vibes though.

It would be easy for Gritty to continue to skate around, dance, and have fun at the Flyers’ games. But it is nice to see him post things like this on his X account, showing that the queer community can trust in Gritty.

