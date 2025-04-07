‘Greatest destroyer of wealth’: Adam Kinzinger drags Donald Trump’s demolition of the U.S. economy in a simple post

In what might be the understatement of the century, former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has labeled Donald Trump the “greatest destroyer of wealth” in American history.

While Kinzinger has been firing truth bombs at Trump’s incompetence for a while now, this time his X-platform missile strike landed with the precision of someone who’s finally had enough of watching a billionaire who bankrupted casinos try to play economic chessmaster.

Trump’s decision to impose sweeping tariffs on foreign imports has done exactly what everyone with a basic understanding of economics predicted: absolute chaos. In just two trading days, U.S. markets lost a staggering $5 trillion in value. The S&P 500 is down 17% from its record high, teetering on the edge of a bear market. And while Wall Street executives are popping Tums like Tic Tacs, the president spent his weekend working diligently on his golf swing at Mar-a-Lago.

Taking to X, Kinzinger didn’t mince words.

Not even joking: as of today @realDonaldTrump is the greatest destroyer of wealth the US has ever had — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) April 7, 2025

Kinzinger’s jab is a reminder of the sheer scale of the damage being done. These aren’t strategic tariffs targeting specific industries or unfair trade practices. This is economic carpet bombing with American consumers caught in the blast radius. And for what? To punish countries that… sell us things we want to buy?

Of course, the rest of the world wasn’t going to take this lying down. China, in particular, wasted no time in retaliating. Beijing announced matching 34% tariffs on American imports, effectively locking U.S. goods out of one of the largest consumer markets in the world. China also revealed export restrictions on critical rare earth minerals like samarium and gadolinium. Without them, you can’t make fighter jets, MRI machines, or even some basic electronics.

When confronted about the market meltdown aboard Air Force One, Trump dropped this gem: “Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.” At this point, the question isn’t whether we’ll face a recession, but when it will hit and how deep it will go. American consumers are about to face significantly higher prices for everything from smartphones to sneakers.

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 Raised tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods to record levels, ostensibly to protect American farmers and manufacturers. Sound familiar? What followed wasn’t prosperity but disaster. Global trade collapsed by 66%. The last round required a $28 billion taxpayer-funded bailout of American farmers. How big will the next bailout need to be?

Trump promised liberation. What he’s delivering is economic devastation with a side of “I told you so” from every economist who warned this would happen. Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something, he says. But first, make sure your doctor isn’t the one making you sick in the first place.

