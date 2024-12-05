Glen Powell teases his most surreal ‘Running Man’ experience

My most anticipated movie for 2025 is The Running Man. The adaptation is being brought to life by Edgar Wright and his co-writer, Michael Bacall. Starring Glen Powell, the movie is currently in production and we don’t know much about it. But Powell spoke with IndieWire about the experience.

The film is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. It was originally adapted into the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger that was decidedly different from King’s work. Now, Wright and Powell are promising a more faithful adaptation to audiences. There have been lots of set pictures that have surfaced thanks to a lot of the filming taking place in the United Kingdom outside but we don’t know much else about it.

In his chat with Kate Erbland for IndieWire, Powell couldn’t share much about the film but did talk about his most surreal moment on set: Filming at Wembley Stadium. Famous and arguably (probably) the only stadium in the United Kingdom an American can name, it is impressive that the film has taken it over as it has. Powell shared what it was like having Wembley as his “office” while there.

“Oh, we’re shooting a pretty crazy sequence in Running Man,” he said. “We’ve been taking over Wembley for the week. That was literally my office. One of the boxes in Wembley is literally my holding area, that was my hair and makeup [spot]. We had an action sequence within the building that we were doing. It was a pretty surreal way to spend the day.”

The movie itself is seemingly going to have a huge scale. Powell also talked about how long filming will take but I am just excited that this much care is being brought to the King adaptation.

That’s not the only surreal thing about Glen Powell’s year

Part of the framing of the interview was about all the surreal things happening in Powell’s life in the last year. From starring in an impressive romantic comedy opposite Sydney Sweeney with Anyone But You to the success that both Hit Man and Twisters have found, Powell was living high on the affectionately named “Glen Powell Summer” we had.

But he told Erbland about how surreal it was having creatives he looked up to wanting to work with him. “I think the thing that’s been really surreal about this year is the people that I’ve admired since I’ve been young are now becoming my friends and collaborators,” he said. “I’m getting to write a movie with Richard Linklater, I’m getting to work every day with Edgar Wright, I’m prepping a movie with J.J. Abrams. And then the filmmakers that are now coming out of the woodwork wanting to write or collaborate or whatever? It’s been surreal.”

This is, in a lot of ways, what makes Powell such a fascinating star to me. He is someone who clearly loves what he does and the industry. We haven’t had a movie star who LOVES making movies and talking about movies in some time and getting to see Powell really lean into that love when talking about his work.

