My most anticipated movie of 2025 just wrapped filming, let the Glen Powell excitement begin

Glen Powell is arguably one of the biggest actors around right now. That means that each new film is his is an exciting new adventure for fans. Which includes his next big film, The Running Man.

The film, directed by Edgar Wright and co-written by Wright and Michael Bacall, is an adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name. Promising to be a more accurate adaptation than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, there is a lot to be excited about with the film. Like the fact that they wrapped production and it comes out around my birthday. All great things for me, personally.

Powell and Wright took to Instagram to share an image of the two holding up a board with Ben Richards (who Powell is playing) displayed. Powell’s caption reads “That’s a picture wrap on The Running Man. All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew who have worked tirelessly on it.”

In Wright’s post, he shared a similar message and ended it with “Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been shooting.”

The news comes after an exciting year for Powell. He kicked off 2024 with the release of Sony’s Anyone But You and continued his hot streak with Netflix releasing Hit Man, a movie Powell starred in and co-wrote with director Richard Linklater. That summer came the blockbuster Twisters, Powell announcing his own production company with Barnstorm, and more! He’s a busy boy!

But news of The Running Man wrapping filming comes with the news that we can now fully theorize what Wright and Bacall have in store for us (not that filming still happening has stopped me before).

A captivating story

The original novel (written under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman) told a story of a society that allowed the rich to prosper and the poor to remain as such. Sound familiar? The premise of the book is very much a more modern take on the short story The Most Dangerous Game. But it goes deeper.

Richards is desperate to save his daughter Cathy, who is sick, so he goes to submit himself to the Network, a series of games on the Free Vee that are basically a variety of murderous game shows. He ends up on The Running Man.

The novel shows a series of people willing to help Richards on his run as game hunters (one played by Lee Pace) try to track him and his fellow contestants down and kill them. The longer he stays in the game, the more money Cathy and his wife Stella (Jayme Lawson) get. And spoiler: Richards is pretty good at running.

I love a good Stephen King adaptation. He’s one of my all time favorites and I think that Wright and Baccall’s adaptation of The Running Man has the chance to be something special. And now that it has wrapped…

Powell and the film have a special luncheon at CinemaCon next week and maybe I will be reborn with footage from the film but, for now, I just have to sit and wait for more news.

