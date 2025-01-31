‘Girl, they were your tweets’: Karla Sofía Gascón tries to put blame on others

Karla Sofía Gascón has deleted her X account after her racist, Islamophobic, and homophobic tweets have resurfaced. As a response, she said she wasn’t going to stand by the misinformation out there. They were her own tweets on her own account.

In an exclusive to The Hollywood Reporter, Gascón shared the reason behind her deleting her account in the middle of her Oscar campaign. “I’m sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request I am closing my account on X,” she wrote in her statement to the outlet.

She went on to say that she has been attacked because of it. “I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion. I have a wonderful daughter to protect, whom I love madly and who supports me in everything.”

While death threads and insults are never the way to go, the fact that Gascón said that this was a campaign of “hate and misinformation” is wrong. What happened recently was Gascón’s own tweets being shown. There is no “misinformation” happening. They were Gascón’s OWN WORDS.

Misinformation? Girl they were your tweets https://t.co/g2TrQRMFFu — stoobs (@thejstoobs) January 31, 2025

Gascón went on, claiming that she has championed the very people she attacked in her posts. “I have defended each and every one of the minorities in this world and supported any event against racism, freedom of religion or homophobia, in the same way that I have criticized the hypocrisy that underlies them, because the first thing I am self-critical of is myself,” Gascón wrote to The Hollywood Reporter.

She apologized for her “erroneous” posts and blamed toxicity on social media for them. Again, the posts were incredibly racist.

So the toxicity led you to make racist remarks?

Gascón made history as the first trans performer nominated for an Academy Award. That’s historic and should not be discounted but her posts paint a horrifying picture of her beliefs. She posted multiple times about the Muslim community on top of her own misguided and sometimes sexist takes on women. She even had a tweet calling Selena Gomez names! But her statement went on to say that her opinions have changed through experience.

“As part of this society, I have expressed my disagreement or agreement with all the related issues that have touched me and of which I have had an opinion, often erroneous, which has changed throughout my own experience,” the statement reads. “I have always used my social media as a diary, reflections or notes, to later create stories or characters, not as something that would be scrutinized down to the last of its 140 characters, since sometimes I, myself, am not even aware of having written something negative”

She called the 2021 Oscars an “Afro-Korean film festival” because of the winners. There is no explaining that sentiment outside of Gascón having a racist response. The winners she was referring to were all extremely talented creatives and all DESERVED the awards they were getting at the time. Her statement comes across as damage control more than anything else and hopefully, given the Academy rules, Gascón will face consequences for interviews she’s done and her offensive tweets.



