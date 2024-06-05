Final Fantasy XIV complete edition art.
Get up to 85% off Destiny 2 and Final Fantasy XIV With Humble Bundle

Published: Jun 5, 2024 10:25 am

This article is written in partnership with Humble Bundle, get the best deals on games here.

Humble Bundle is known for offering extremely good value to savvy gamers who are on the hunt for bargains. With a busy release calendar over the coming months, it is highly likely that many people are eyeing two of the biggest games in the world, Destiny 2 and Final Fantasy XIV, as a way to spend their time this summer.

If you want to pick up some of the older expansions so you can enjoy the adrenaline-fueled action and incredible story-telling that both games offer, the good news is that you can do so via a platform that has consistently supported the work of some of the world’s hardest-working charities. You can even save some money at the same time.

From June 3 until June 11, you can get 60% of all titles in the Final Fantasy XIV range, so if you have been eager to dive into the mysteries of Hydaelyn and wish to do so before the upcoming Dawntrail expansion, this is the perfect time to do it.

Final Fantasy 14 Online Sale includes 60% off the below titles:

  • FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Complete Collector’s Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Complete Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker – Digital Collector’s Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

Meanwhile, lapsed Guardians or the newly curious can take advantage of a huge discount of 63%-85% off Destiny 2 DLCs. If you wish to explore the Light and Darkness saga before The Witness unleashes its true power in the upcoming The Final Shape expansion, then there is no better time to jump in.

The Destiny 2 Season 24 sale will last from June 4 until June 17 and is one of the best ways to fill in the gaps around the incredible happenings in Bungie’s awesome tale of war, loss, and salvation.

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack 85% off
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 85% off
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light 85% off
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall 67% off
  • Destiny 2: Legacy Collection 63% off

Both sales offer remarkable discounts on titles that will provide hundreds of hours of entertainment and excitement, so don’t be shy. Jump in and enjoy the ride.

Also, don’t forget you can also grab your copies of The Final Shape for Destiny 2 and Dawntrail for Final Fantasy XIV from Humble Bundle to take your adventures to the next level.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
