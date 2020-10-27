Things We Saw Today: George Clooney Rocks a Santa Beard in The Midnight Sky Trailer

We’re 8 months into the pandemic, and thankfully, Netflix hasn’t run out of original programming yet. The streaming giant dropped the trailer for The Midnight Sky, a sci-fi drama directed by and starring George Clooney (and his beard). Based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight, the film follows Augustine (Clooney) a lonely scientist holed up in the Arctic after surviving a global catastrophe.

Augustine and another survivor, a little girl named Iris (Caoilinn Springall), try to make contact with the space ship Aether, an exploratory mission to find other habitable planets. Aether is run by an astronaut named Sully (Felicity Jones aka Jyn Erso), with a crew made up of David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone.

Clooney has already proven his directing chops, and this will be his first film since 2017’s Suburbicon. The trailer features lots of snow, adrift astronauts, and of course, George Clooney’s silver fox meets Santa Claus beard. What’s not to like? Given its pedigree, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the film become a major awards contender, if awards are in fact still a thing in 2021. Who knows what the future holds!?!

A Midnight Sky premieres on Netflix on December 23rd.

In long-overdue good news, Jon Stewart will return to our television with a new current affairs show on Apple. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Chrissy Teigen writes a beautiful and devastating essay about her miscarriage. (via Medium)

Uzo Aduba is starring in HBO’s reboot of In Treatment, a show I forgot existed. (via Variety)

Ummm … what now?

White House claiming victory for “ending the pandemic,” which is blatantly untrue. Also “understanding our planet.” What does that even mean? pic.twitter.com/L7wYXXvJm7 — Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) October 27, 2020

Former U.S. attorneys overwhelmingly support Biden, because of that whole “rule of law” thing. (via Washington Post)

Even if Donald Trump is out of office in January, he leaves behind a rising white supremacist movement. (via Buzzfeed News)

Lynda Carter 2020:

This week, I’m spinning into my best superhero gear! Walk, run, or spin on down to the polls and vote early for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris if you haven’t already voted by mail! Find your polling place: https://t.co/RhdamCgjsC 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/KPly7q74J0 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 27, 2020

Hang in there, Mary Suevians, it’s only Tuesday.

