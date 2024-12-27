‘Gates asked to come’: Donald Trump claims Bill Gates reached out to meet with him

Donald Trump is using Truth Social to share whatever he wants. Including claims that Bill Gates is trying to meet with him. Apparently, Gates reached out to the Trump transition team but it is unclear as to why.

“Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT,” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. This comes after Gates reportedly donated money to the campaign of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Gates also congratulated Trump after his win back in November.

While Gates has not commented on the meeting or why he reached out to Trump (as CNN said he did reportedly do so), it isn’t a surprising move. Trump has been meeting with CEOs in tech recently and Gates has become a global climate change activist in recent years. If he was trying to meet with Trump to help the globe at large, then it’d make sense why he asked for a meeting.

Beyond that, it is weird for Trump to post about this without specifying why Gates was meeting with him. If anything, posting this without context makes Trump look weird because the two haven’t met and we don’t know if the two are going to meet at all. Whatever Gates’ reasoning for reaching out to Trump is, the weird part of this situation is Trump’s reaction to it.

Tech CEOs meeting with the president isn’t a new thing. They are in charge of powerful companies and with Gates’ activism, there are plenty of reasons why this could have happened. But Trump posting about it is giving desperation. You have nothing better to be doing? Maybe stop posting and hang out with your family for the holidays or something.

