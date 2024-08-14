If you’re old school like me, it’s time to snag a hard copy of ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the latest entry in the forty-five-year-old Mad Max franchise, and it’s finally available to own on DVD and Blu-ray.

Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering who still buys hard copies of their favorite movies in today’s digital day and age, I’m here to tell you that it’s me! There are plenty of reasons to purchase an actual DVD or Blu-ray. I’ve lost track of the number of times my physical collection of movies and TV series saved the day during a power outage, while traveling, or when I didn’t feel like paying for a digital stream for something I’ve already seen.

Also, remember Leave The World Behind? What happens if the apocalypse happens before we get a chance to watch the last episode of Friends?

Speaking of the apocalypse …

The first Mad Max film premiered in 1979 and it’s been a popular movie franchise for decades. In 2015, the film series was rebooted with Mad Max: Fury Road, the fourth Mad Max movie, which featured Tom Hardy in the lead role of Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. That film was co-written, co-produced, and directed by George Miller, who collaborated with Brendan McCarthy and Nico Lathouris to write the screenplay. Miller also directed and produced 2024’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the first movie to center around Furiosa (Anya Taylor Joy) instead of Max.

Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, taking place 15 to 20 years before the action in that film. It’s also an origin story for Furiosa, recalling her childhood (child actress Alyla Browne plays a younger Furiosa) when she is kidnapped by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and rises to the rank of Imperator. Supporting actors John Howard, Nathan Jones, and Angus Sampson all reprised their roles in the prequel.

DVD and Blu-ray release dates for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga became available for digital HD streaming on Amazon Video and iTunes on June 25, 2024. The DVD and Blu-ray, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Black & Chrome Edition, was released on August 13, 2024. The movie will also be available for streaming to Max subscribers on August 16, 2024.

There’s one more big reason to consider purchasing a hard copy: bonus features! The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga DVD and Blu-ray feature an hour-long behind-the-scenes documentary called “Highway to Valhalla: In Pursuit of Furiosa.” This special feature consists of cast and crew interviews, set footage, and concept art. Other short featurettes focus on Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth’s performances in the leading roles and an “extended breakdown of the ‘Stowaway’ action sequence.”

If you can hold off on purchasing Furiosa just a bit longer, you can purchase all five Mad Max movies in one bundle. “Mad Max 5-Film 4K Collector’s Edition” will be released on September 24, 2024.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy