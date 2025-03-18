France wants the Statue of Liberty back – maybe America doesn’t deserve it anymore

The United States is being criticized for its president’s recent authoritarian remarks. Now, a French politician is suggesting that the Statue of Liberty should be returned to France.

French Place Publique political party founder Raphaël Glucksmann France made a bold claim. He believes that Americans have “chosen to switch to the side of the tyrants.” After the 2024 election? He could be right.

“We’re going to say to the Americans two things,” Glucksmann said in a press conference with other Place Publique activists. “First, give us back the Statue of Liberty.” The supporters cheered at Glucksmann’s words, but the European Parliament member wasn’t finished. He also accused the United States government of despising liberty.

It’s important to clarify that France isn’t officially repossessing the Statue of Liberty. This part seems to be lost in the sea of online discourse. One French politician, however, is suggesting that the country should bring it back home.

Needless to say, this demonstration drew laughter from social media. Amid all the jokes were genuine concerns over war and the current political state of America. One X user wrote, “Taking the Statue of Liberty back would be funny af if it weren’t indicative of the impending third world war, ngl.”

Another commenter mulled over the words inscribed below the Statue of Liberty. It reads: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”

They concluded, “We went from those noble words to electing a hateful buffoon who wants to deport mostly Black and Brown people in massive numbers, whether they have committed crimes or not.” President Trump’s current immigration policies evidently don’t reflect the words on the Statue of Liberty.

Another round of the gratitude game

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was informed of the situation. She was asked if President Trump has any intention to send the monument back to France. Leavitt responded, “Absolutely not. And my advice to that unnamed, low-level politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now.” She added that the French ought to be “very grateful” to the United States for the help they provided the European country during the second World War.

It’s a rather oversimplified opinion on history. The United States was not the only country to liberate France during the Second World War. Canada, the United Kingdom, and other allied powers also played key roles in defeating the invading Nazis. Maybe Americans should return the Statue of Liberty back to France if its meaning has been lost on the United States as a whole.

