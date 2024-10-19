Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant reveals he pretended to be trans as a ‘social experiment’

Former The Bachelorette participant Josh Seiter has revealed that he pretends to be a transgender woman online as a “social experiment” in a bid to “expose” the “gullible and delusional” left, as reported by The Express Tribune.

In an episode of Blaze TV podcast Prime Time with Alex Stein, Seiter claims that the experiment highlights the absurdities of the trans community, while simultaneously taking a dig at the left’s ideals and outlook towards society. Here’s a part of Seiter’s comments from the podcast:

“I think a lot of trans women are turned on at the thought of themselves being women. Guess what? It doesn’t magically make them women. I faked being a faker. I pretended to be a pretender. We are all the same, we are all men putting on makeup and dresses and claiming we are women, and I hope that this could help some people understand that just because you put on dresses and makeup as a man doesn’t magically make you a woman.”

The episode began strangely, with Seiter appearing with a full face of makeup and donning a scarf in the transgender flag colors. In a dramatic sequence of events, one of the staff members comes up and wipes the makeup off his face, leading to Seiter’s reveal.

Seiter went so far as to equate being transgender with schizophrenia, showing off his disgusting transphobic self with full aplomb. For clarity, there is no scientific proof behind his claim, and being trans is not classified as a mental health condition.

Seiter’s act started in May 2024 when he first came out as a transgender woman through his social media. A flurry of death threats followed, and those on the left and the trans community were under the impression that the former The Bachelorette contestant was an ally.

At the time, Seiter’s ploy fooled right-wing political commentators like Megyn Kelly as well. Seiter conned social media users by likely cooking baseless stories about his childhood, giving examples of instances where he experimented with his mother’s clothing and makeup. Adding to that, he spoke of growing up in a conservative Christian household, leading to a repressed sexual image.

Josh Seiter had a short stint on The Bachelorette

Seiter was a contestant on the 11th season of ABC reality TV dating show The Bachelorette. Hailing from Chicago, Seiter introduced himself as a lawyer and was eliminated from the show in the first week. He came out as pansexual in January 2021 before coming out as bisexual in 2023.

As per his Instagram bio, Seiter is a self-acclaimed “Trans-Activist and Educator.”

