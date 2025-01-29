‘For states with strict governments…’: Google Maps reclassifies the U.S. as a ‘sensitive country’ alongside China and Russia

Google Maps has reclassified the United States as a “sensitive country,” a label designated to countries like China and Russia with characteristics like strict governments and border disputes.

The move came shortly after Google confirmed it would be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on Google Maps. In a post to X, it promised to make the change when the name was officially updated in government sources, including the Geographic Names Information System. However, the name change will only be visible in the U.S. since other countries don’t have to agree to it.

The bizarre Gulf of Mexico debacle has raised eyebrows. After all, many Americans feel there are more pressing matters than changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico simply because of Trump’s pettiness when it comes to Mexico. Yet, Trump dedicated a good portion of his inauguration speech to the matter and ensured the name change was one of the first Executive Orders he signed while simultaneously failing to end the Russo-Ukrainian War or lower prices as he promised. Due to its official protocol, Google has decided to go along with Trump’s demands. However, the platform’s true feelings about Trump seemingly surfaced when it quietly classified the U.S. as a sensitive country.

Why is the U.S. a “sensitive” country now?

Shortly after confirming the name change for the Gulf of Mexico, Google ordered that the United States’ classification as a non-sensitive country be revoked. Now, the United States is designated a sensitive country, a label it shares with countries like China, Russia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. According to CNBC, the designation is reserved for “states with strict governments and border disputes.” The change occurred on January 27 and allegedly came with a “PO” order, meaning it was of the highest priority for employees to attend to. CNBC notes the label can also be applied to countries with a “unique geometry or unique labeling.”

TikTok influencer Aaron Parnas explained that the designation change indicates that tech companies are realizing “that the United States of today is not necessarily the United States of old.” Indeed, multiple tech companies were sent scrambling when Trump took office. Google Maps had to address name and classification changes, while Meta announced a complete overhaul of its policies, including ending fact-checking. Meanwhile, TikTok was temporarily banned and appeared to have changed its algorithms and elevated censorship upon Trump entering office.

Regardless of why Google changed the United States’ classification, it indicates the widespread connotations of Trump’s presidency. Tech companies are changing their policies, labels, and operations to brace for his presidency. The “sensitive” label also raises questions about how the global perspective of the United States is changing under Trump. Is America still the “land of the free,” or is it a country known for its sensitivity, strictness, and censorship?

