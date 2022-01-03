Today marks the 26th birthday of Florence Pugh! The Academy Award-winning actress made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova last year, and fans have been praising her work in the MCU, Midsommar, and more! The incredibly talented performer is very active on Instagram, sharing birthday messages and writing her thanks to fans for sending her notes and voice memos to share their love for her.

Pugh herself posted an Instagram with the caption: “This puppy turns 26 today. Another lap around the sun. Another day to wear FANTASTIC CHUNKY SHOES. My older sister told me last night, “it just gets better and better”, I remember that not really meaning much when I was younger. But it is magical how with each year you grow you actually begin to slow, speed up again, slow down again, soften, understand your brain, understand your anxieties, understand why you are the way that you are and just slowly begin to be okay with it. 26 years of an unbelievable amount of incredible special people who have taught me, loved me, educated me. Some still here, some not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their love for Florence Pugh with pictures of her work, her accomplishments, and more!

Happy birthday to Florence Pugh! pic.twitter.com/HgrtbfEUku — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) January 3, 2022

At the age of 26, Florence Pugh already scored an Oscar nomination, covered her own Vogue issue, led an acclaimed horror movie and became one of the most beloved figures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.#HappyBirthdayFlorencePugh pic.twitter.com/w5VtmOEBGz — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) January 3, 2022

POV: you’re at Florence Pugh’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/cHS6gac0bN — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2022

Happy 26th Birthday to Academy Award Nominee #FlorencePugh! pic.twitter.com/Tl5sXIlfPo — Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) January 3, 2022

A big Happy Birthday to the phenomenal Florence Pugh! 🎊🎉🤗🎈🙌🎂 Her incredible performances as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and Hawkeye were among 2021’s finest and we hope 2022 is even more magical for her! pic.twitter.com/NoHGq4nF0Z — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) January 3, 2022

Happy birthday to the incredible Florence Pugh!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

