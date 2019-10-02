Things We Saw Today: Fleabag at 50? We’ll Take It.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It seems like all the shows that really deliver gut punches to my existence don’t want to come back—first Chewing Gum, and now Fleabag, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, being totally fine with letting go of the character we all love.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Waller-Bridge talked about bringing the character of Fleabag back, someday, but not right now. “I quite like the idea of coming back to her—well, me—when I’m 50,” she says. “Because I feel like she would have had, you know, more life then, and god knows what she would’ve gotten up to. And actually seeing a character like that in a later stage of life, I think, is … is exciting, but I can’t—I think for now, she’s been through enough,” she adds. “We gotta let her go.”

I mean, you are the genius, so fine, fine. I still get to be sad about it!

(via Jezebel, image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

#ShadowAndBone — based on @LBardugo‘s Shadow and Bone and Six of Crow novels — has found its cast: Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey. pic.twitter.com/4Y79wWleMl — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) October 2, 2019

Tomorrow is New York Comic Con, and our first panel will be Thursday: Putting It All Out There: SFF and Mental Health 2:45pm – 3:45pm Room 1A18 – Javits Center. “ Is mental health treated well in SFF lit? From 1984 to The Magicians, does SFF handle mental illness and treatment in a fair way? Is its portrayal biased? Are there examples of mental health in SFF where use of medication and therapy are encouraged/helpful vs harmful? Shaun Hamill (A Cosmology of Monsters), Lauren Shippen (The Infinite Noise), and Stephen Graham Jones (The Only Good Indians), put it all out there in their discussion of their works in conversation with Princess Weekes (Assistant Editor, The Mary Sue).”

Wooooo shit!!!! #dukeofsussex https://t.co/eNCqO3RcBm pic.twitter.com/KMqBHc1ahY — Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) October 1, 2019

2:45pm – 3:45pm Room 1A18 – Javits Center. “ All the Easter eggs you might have missed from the Birds of Prey trailer. (via ComicBook.com)

Ruby Rose knows she’s queer and doesn’t need your gatekeeping validation. (via PinkNews)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—