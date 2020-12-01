Things We Saw Today: Our First Look at Nancy Drew‘s Terrifying Season 2

December is here, which means, thank the gods, this cursed year is almost over. The year 2021 is just around the corner and in January 2021 we get not just a new president, but the return of one of the lesser recognized gems of the 2019-20 TV season: The CW’s Nancy Drew. Yes, really!

This adult update of the classic girl detective series is not just smart and inclusive, it’s one of the scariest shows I watched last season. If you haven’t seen the spooky series yet, check out this first look at season two to get a really good idea of what vibe of the series. This isn’t your grandma’s Nancy Drew.

I’ll admit that when I first heard about the pitch to make a Nancy Drew show that had actual elements of the supernatural, I was really skeptical. But this series has really shown up with a deft mix of horror, suspense, and mystery, and I can’t wait to see them continue with in season two. Especially if you’re missing that other CW show with ghosts and grim Americana, I can’t recommend this one enough. And bonus, it’s diverse and queer!

Maine is full of terrifying ghosts, as the promo makes quite clear, but as long as we have improbably attractive people on the CW protecting us from them, we’ll probably be fine. And if you’re a fan of the original Nancy Drew books, don’t worry. The series is chock-full of visual callback to classic covers, easter eggs, and updates on all your favorite characters.

Worried about catching up you haven’t seen season one? More good news: the whole first season is currently streaming on The CW app for free! Or if you want it without ads, it’s also on HBO Max! Get on it!

(image: Kailey Schwerman/The CW)

