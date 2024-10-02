‘Fire David Zaslav’: Outrage erupts after beloved children’s shows are removed from Max

Countless people have fond memories attached to Cartoon Network’s early programming, which include but are not limited to hits like Chowder and Steven Universe.
However, in news that will come as a massive shock to many, a list of shows that include the aforementioned titles has been removed from streaming service Max’s library. Here’s the list:
- Chowder
- Regular Show
- We Bare Bears
- The Amazing World of Gumball
- Steven Universe
The streamer’s decision to de-platform these fan-favorites from Max has sparked online outrage, with fans calling for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav’s head. The fans’ strong comments stem from the sheer frustration of not being able to revisit their favorite animated shows and potentially missing out on the opportunity to introduce these gems to their friends and family.
A major section of fans who won’t be able to express their disappointment about this development are children, and it is likely that some of the dissenters are likely unhappy on their kids’ behalf.
Warner Brothers’ strategy of removing animated titles from their streaming service has not been well received ever since the operations being conducted in the iconic Cartoon Network building were moved to another location last year. Some of their other steps include canceling multiple series and taking down the Cartoon Network website and the free content along with it. The fans’ displeasure is further accentuated by the fact that WB had already redirected them to Max from other sources, and now completely pulling them off the streamer is a massive disservice to the subscribers.
Apart from the shows listed above, other casualties include Ben 10 and the 2016 Powerpuff Girls revival. The “Kids and Family” section on the website has received a minor overhaul, with Care Bear and Fred Flinstone replacing Gumball and Steven from Steven Universe on the thumbnail. The only respite for fans is that the majority of these shows are available to stream elsewhere, with Hulu acting as a savior in this unfortunate scenario.
