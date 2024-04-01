Get Ready for the Next Episode of ‘Fire Country’

Fans of Fire Country can’t wait for the next episode. If you are patiently seated at your television, wondering when you’ll see Bode Donovan again, we have your answers. And there is a lot to be answered for.

Fire Country as a show is a fascinating concept. As part of an initiative that allows prison inmates to have shorter sentences in a trade-off for being firefighters, Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) finds himself fighting wildfires alongside an elite line-up of real firefighters.

Now that season 2 is here and episode 4 left us on the edge of our seats, fans want to know when they can expect the fifth episode to come out—especially since this season’s release schedule has been a little odd. We had a long wait for episode 4 but the wait for the fifth episode is almost over as it will premiere on CBS on Friday, April 5th at 9 pm ET!.

With everything that has happened so far, we need to know what is going on.

Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Bode were in the thick of it in episode 4 when Bode confessed his love to Gabriela despite what happened between them in season 1. The two had talked about waiting until the end of Bode’s sentence to be together but he confessed his love for her after an accident. Then when Diego (Rafael de la Fuente), Gabriela’s fiance, crashed the ambulance that he and Bode were on, it left us wondering what was going to happen in this love triangle!

Until we know more, we just have to wait until the fifth episode of season 2 airs on CBS on April 5th!

