Finally, they spoke his name on ‘Agatha All Along’

Well, the WandaVision theories are maybe paying off. After all this time, fans finally got their answer on whether or not their favorite red demon is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, sort of.

I’m unfortunately talking about Mephisto. I am someone who would rather we left him behind. The theories that existed during WandaVision were not necessarily annoying but every single week, we had people yelling Mephisto’s name non-stop. So is the nod to him in Agatha All Along an actual thing we should unpack or…is this just making fun of us?

For those who happened to be free of the Mephisto theories, let me set the WandaVision scene: Before we knew that it was Wanda Maximoff who put a hex on Westview, many thought that Mephisto was responsible for a lot of things. So when the show was airing, we heard so many theories about him. Now with Agatha All Along saying his name? It is…well, a choice.

The minute his name was said though, many online celebrated as the “Mephisto” truthers finally had their time to shine.

all the theorists out there after they officially mentioned mephisto #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/jpSywrVxzj — Sofía (@starkcanarie) September 26, 2024

Everyone was a bit shocked that we really just had Jennifer saying “Mephisto” out there on Witches Road.

The line planted the seed for fans to theorize about Agatha’s own connection to Mephisto. And it also fueled the Nicholas Scratch theories with Joe Locke’s Teen character.

“did you know she traded her child for the book of the damned. some say he's an agent of mephisto" OHHHH? #AgathaAllAlong #AgathaAllAlongBash pic.twitter.com/ozdmKa28GV — t ★ ☆ (@twiinpeakks) September 26, 2024

There are Blackheart theories

Mephisto has a son in the comics named Blackheart. Many online saw nods to him in Aubrey Plaza’s character Rio. There was a black heart on the list of witches that Agatha needed to bring to Witches Road and now with the Mephisto name drop, the theories are up and running again.

I am not someone who wants to lean into the theories. Especially not after the Reed Richards debacle of WandaVision. But getting to see everyone back online talking about each episode could mean on Agatha All Along? That brings me joy. We all are just happy to have something to think about and unpack together.

I will say that the Blackheart theories do make sense (and are fun). She is a mystery right now and we know that her and Agatha had a history. So why not let everyone believe that she is the spawn of Mephisto?

Yes, I may be annoyed by the Mephisto of it all but that’s just because we blame him for everything. I need him to show up or leave my witches alone. But the reality is that we, as fans, are excited to dive into each new theory out there and see how it’d apply to the show. That’s the beauty of WandaVision and now that is the beauty of Agatha All Along.

I don’t know if Jennifer saying Mephisto means we’ll see him. I don’t know if Rio is actually Blackheart. But what I do know is that Agatha All Along has fans theorizing together again and that’s something I’d never change. So…I guess I have to thank Mephisto for that?

