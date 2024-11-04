‘Fight for Trump’: A MAGA social media trend is fighting back against Trump

Social media is a powerful tool. Especially during an election year. Now, a new hashtag is using the phrase “Fight for Trump” to show the danger of letting Donald Trump back into power again.

We are no stranger to hashtags against (or for) Trump. Since the start of his campaigning back before the 2016 election, Trump has used social media to garner support for his goals. But using this hashtag against Trump a day before the election? That’s kind of awesome.

The idea is simple: You just point out what Trump will fight for and then write something about voting for Kamala Harris. The hashtag is filled with people pointing out that Trump’s views are harmful towards women and more. Someone even posted an AI picture pretending to be a “normal gay guy” just to shame JD Vance and Trump’s campaign.

I'm a normal gay guy who's left the Left. A lifelong Democrat, but not anymore. I just can’t bring myself to vote for Hilary Clinton or Michelle Obama . I'm voting for Donald Trump. #Trump2024 #FightForAmerica #FightForTrump pic.twitter.com/d9wp7DCfjF — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) November 4, 2024

Many used the hashtag in clever ways. Like pointing out that Kamala Harris will “fight for America” but that Donald Trump was just going to “fight for Trump.”

Others were a bit more blunt with their responses. One X user simply said that “If you care about honesty, you shouldn’t be voting for Trump.”

If you care about honesty, you shouldn't be voting for Trump. #FightForTrump — JJ (@me_marco) November 4, 2024

Others used the hashtag as part of the tweet. One user (whose name is Jesus is King) used it to point out that we should be fighting for Trump to be in jail.

Another clever way of using the hashtag featured one user stating that you should fight for Trump, if you’re “willing to let women die without healthcare.”

#FightForTrump if you're willing to let women die without health care. If you're not, vote for Harris. — MsFit (@MsFit2022) November 4, 2024

Some are even using Trump’s words against him. They’re sharing the clip of him saying he’d be in “trouble” if he didn’t win the election as a way to say we should fight for Trump TO lose. GOOD.

This election is important

At this point, the election almost feels like some movie all of us want to shut off. We’ve had to deal with months of JD Vance telling women they should want kids and to be wives. Trump has made it clear that he’s not going to hide his dictator like ways. It’s been a lot and it still isn’t over. Now, we have one day until the election and we’re all on pins and needles.

Many of these social media pushes aren’t really for those of us who know who we’re voting for. They are trying to convince someone on the fence to vote blue instead. Look, if you are bouncing back and forth between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at this point, I don’t know what to tell you. But if someone uses a meme and it helps you decide who to vote for, I guess I support it.

So if you see the Fight for Trump hashtag, know that most the people using it are doing so to fight against him. And that’s the kind of energy we want on election eve. Just posting anything and everything we can to make sure that the orange man doesn’t end up as the president again.

