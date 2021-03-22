According to The Gamer, sources “familiar with the situation” have shared information that PS3, PS Vita, and PlayStation Portable stores will be closing from July. They say that an official announcement is planned for the end of this month.

July 2nd is the alleged day of the end for PSP/PS3, the PS Vita will be allowed another month to live on in the virtual world.

Considering the PlayStation 5 is still one of the hottest commodities in the game world with many (myself included) waiting for the moment we can order one so we can have that sweet game clout. PlayStation fans have plenty to look forward to, and while the Switch and Nintendo have a vice grip on portable gaming, there is nothing holding back PlayStation in their own attempts to try again.

Or just … release more PlayStation 5s. Whatever.

(via TheGamer, image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Actor B.D. Wong ,who voiced Shang in Disney’s Mulan, talked about the character’s long fan theorized bisexuality/queerness. (via Them)

Zack Snyder’s black & white version of Justice League is happening and I am tired. (via /Film)

Netflix is celebrating Tiger King’s anniversary with a special musical featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars:https://t.co/XTDy6HRuo8#TigerKing | #RuPaulsDragRace pic.twitter.com/j2EjC3XfoX — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) March 22, 2021

“A show centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character who will be played by Alaqua Cox in the “Hawkeye” series, is in the early stages of development for Disney Plus.”—We are here for this spin-off news! (via Variety)

Demi Lovato talks more about sobriety and surviving following her 2018 overdose. (via Yahoo)

Another great video by BKR about the legacy of Rita Moreno:

