Fans think this zaddy was robbed of Sexiest Man Alive title

People Magazine has spoken once again, and in the year 2024, John Krasinski has been named Sexiest Man Alive. The actor, director, and husband of the phenomenal Emily Blunt is certainly a worthy champion, but some fans think there’s another daddy, or zaddy, more deserving.

That’s right, Pedro Pascal fans are up in arms over the perceived slight to their beloved daddy. The actor has a strong following, and they have mobilized to fight for his right to be Sexiest Man Alive. Pascal has become a beloved character over the last few years. His acting has been lauded in shows such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and The Mandalorian.

Pascal has also been a fan favorite off camera, with his goofy antics, candid humor, and flirtatious behavior winning the hearts of many. His antics on the red carpet and on late-night talk shows and skit shows, such as SNL, have only endeared people to him more as the years have gone by. His fans have even bestowed upon him the title of “zaddy,” denoting a sexually attractive man who is a little older or shows great fashion style and charisma. Other famous zaddies include Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, and, of course, this year’s Sexiest Man Alive, Krasinski.

Fans want recognition for Pascal

Pascal has lost yet another year, and fans are not having it. Many of them took to social media to cry out “Why People?! Why?!”

Many think the actor has been robbed. Honestly, the image of Krasinski sneaking up and bonking Pascal on the head to claim the award is rather amusing.

This fan thinks we must be living in an alternate universe, which is possible considering they both play the same character in the MCU, Mr. Fantastic.

PEDRO PASCAL LOST TO JOHN KRASINSKI?! SOMEBODY WAKE ME TF UP FROM THIS ALTERNATE UNIVERSE ? pic.twitter.com/MXpqkmmVw8 — sᴀᴠ ♡ (@pascalfanatic) November 13, 2024

It’s not that fans don’t get it, Krasinski is hot, but come on, how could you say no to this face!

I mean, I love John Krasinski as much as the next millennial woman but Pedro Pascal has been here waiting for some love ?❤️ https://t.co/3JvW9g2kLt pic.twitter.com/oZYGZUSe4q — LanaJulie The Alchemy✨️?? (@lanajulie33) November 13, 2024

The cry for Pascal left the actor trending on X for a short period on Nov. 13. This is likely happened as images of the actor in his upcoming movie Gladiator II made their way online. Many appreciate the fact that Pascal looks as good now as he did in GoT.

pedro pascal keeps aging like fine wine ? pic.twitter.com/qs3WaAhEXA — lea ☀️? in my acacius era ⚔️ (@softpascalito) November 12, 2024

For many, sexiness is also wrapped up in kindness, and that’s exactly what Pascal displayed at the premiere for the film as he fixed his sister’s dress.

NEW: Video of Pedro helping fix Lux’s dress for her red carpet photos at tonight’s Gladiator II premiere in London (via harpersbazaares on IG) pic.twitter.com/k91Gy3zuEI — Pedro Pascal Nation (@PedroPNation) November 13, 2024

This year may be Krasinski’s, but if Pascal does not get his year soon – we riot!

