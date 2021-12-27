Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Fans Remember Carrie Fisher on the Anniversary of Her Death

By Rachel LeishmanDec 27th, 2021, 5:50 pm
 

Leia Organa and Rey in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

On December 27th, 2016 author and Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60, to the shock of her millions of fans worldwide. Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight back to Los Angeles, and the world became a darker place without our bold and brilliant Space Mom and her tweets filled with emojis to decipher or yelling at Donald Trump and his nonsense. She was beautiful, charismatic, smart, and a hero to many, myself included.

Every December 27th since her death, Twitter has been filled all day with fans sharing their love for Carrie and telling stories of how she inspired them all.

We love you, Carrie. You remain a bright light and a hero to us all. #CarrieOnForever

(image: Lucasfilm)

