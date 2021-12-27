On December 27th, 2016 author and Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60, to the shock of her millions of fans worldwide. Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight back to Los Angeles, and the world became a darker place without our bold and brilliant Space Mom and her tweets filled with emojis to decipher or yelling at Donald Trump and his nonsense. She was beautiful, charismatic, smart, and a hero to many, myself included.

Every December 27th since her death, Twitter has been filled all day with fans sharing their love for Carrie and telling stories of how she inspired them all.

Be the kind of person who would make Carrie Fisher proud. pic.twitter.com/JA2SSEzCGW — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) December 27, 2021

Five years ago, Carrie Fisher became one with the Force. She left a lasting impact on all of us, inspiring generations to follow their dreams, and be true to themselves. May the Force be with you Princess, always. pic.twitter.com/su28vhZwwn — Wookieepedia (@WookOfficial) December 27, 2021

It’s been 5 years today since we lost Carrie Fisher. I still quote her almost daily. pic.twitter.com/AKKQlFr1Kk — Lara Gabrielle (@backlotsfilm) December 27, 2021

today marks 5 years since carrie fisher passed away. share with us some of your favorite carrie moments to remember her today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wO8940kg4e — star wars incorrect quotes (@starwarsposting) December 27, 2021

Carrie Fisher passed away five years ago today and I think it’s fair to say the world has really sucked a lot without her in it. pic.twitter.com/Eb6JrkFVyd — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) December 27, 2021

We love you, Carrie. You remain a bright light and a hero to us all. #CarrieOnForever

(image: Lucasfilm)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

