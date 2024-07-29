Fans Can Only Find One Tiny Flaw in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’s Opening Scene

The film that has had Marvel fans hyped since its announcement, Deadpool and Wolverine, is finally in cinemas and opens rather spectacularly with Deadpool showing off just a little. (Deadpool, a showoff? Nooooo.) While awesome, one element has fans just a little disappointed.

Recommended Videos

Reynolds is back in the red and black suit as Deadpool, and as usual, he brings with him a certain level of pizzazz. Deadpool is never one to shy away from the spotlight, and in the opening of the film, he takes the opportunity to really perform for the audiences, dancing (and killing) along to the NSYNC tune “Bye Bye Bye.” The action sequence provides rather a bang to open the film with (and has broken records as one of the MCU’s bloodiest scenes yet), so what’s not to like?

We have already seen Deadpool bust a move to the rather wonderful team-up between the Merc with a Mouth and Celine Dion (Reynolds’ love letter to Canada). The two performed a rather beautiful piece together titled “Ashes,” with Dion providing the singing and Deadpool showing us some rather wonderful dance skills—in heels. However, much like in that instance, Reynolds let someone else suit up in Deadpool and Wolverine.

So who’s in the suit?

The truth is, while we truly want to believe that Reynolds can do anything, from acting to running his own English football club to owning a gin company, the dancing skills required in both the above instances were a tad out of reach. It was not, in fact, Reynolds in the suit, but rather his “dance double” Nick Pauley. The dancer confirmed this in an Instagram post, stating, “It’s true! I am Dancepool in the new ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.'”

Pauley is a professional dancer and choreographer who also works as a creative consultant for movies and live performances. Since graduating with a BA in World Arts and Cultures/Dance at UCLA in 2018, Pauley has worked with a number of notable figures including artists like Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat.

He absolutely killed it, and everyone else, as Dancepool (a term he even uses on his LinkedIn page) and director Shawn Levy agreed, writing on X, “Nick came in and straight up MURDERED for us on #DeadpoolAndWolverine. If you’ve seen the movie, YOU KNOW.” So while some fans may be sad that it’s not Reynolds behind the mask for this particular scene, let’s be glad that he did step aside to let Pauley come in and work his magic!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy