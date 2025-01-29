‘Fallen for AI slop’: Trump is dragged online for foolishly promoting AI images

You know, it really is funny how much Donald Trump dragged Joe Biden for his age over the last four years. Firstly, because they’re nearly the same age. Secondly, because at least Biden isn’t the president falling publicly for AI-generated images.

The X (formerly Twitter) account Insane Facebook AI slop, which compiles all of the crazy Facebook posts of AI images, posted a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social account. In it, among the cringe crypto talk, Trump calls the car in the photo “beautiful” and says “Congratulations to GM!”

the president of the United States has fallen for AI slop pic.twitter.com/8IKuQP0kPq — Insane Facebook AI slop (@FacebookAIslop) January 28, 2025

That’s right — this is our current president. That is not even factoring in that this car has no identifiable brand, and GM (General Motors) would not use that abbreviation as the sole name for one of its models. In fact, what GM stands for is quite literally in the post: Good morning. But, sure, congrats to GM, I guess. Wonder if they’ll have to make the car now.

Users were quick to jump on dunking Trump for the post, with one user saying “The $500b AI initiative he’s supporting solely exists to feed Trump’s timeline more AI slop to make him go, ‘WOW!'”

The $500b AI initiative he’s supporting solely exists to feed Trump’s timeline more AI slop to make him go, “WOW!” — Alex Jewell ? (@bestfoodalex) January 28, 2025

Honestly, great mental image there: imagining Trump sitting at his little desk with his little computer, scrolling through AI posts and liking every one, deciding which ones to share or comment on, falling for the absolute dumbest posts. I would ask if he has a group chat he can send them to, but I don’t know if anyone likes him that much.

In all seriousness, though, this is incredibly dangerous. It will act like the echo chamber that is Facebook, leading his supporters to believe things like this are real. Having someone of the highest power in the land publicly post these things is beyond belief. We are already a universal laughingstock, and this is not going to help us any.

Personally, I’m tired of AI already, especially when it comes to images. There’s no need for it! If you can’t think hard enough, that sounds like a personal problem. Don’t waste water and energy to create shitty photos. It’s not that serious! Every day feels more and more like we’re stepping closer to a Black Mirror episode, and eventually, we’re going to reach a crucial point.

Donald, maybe it’s time you let someone else run your accounts. A staffer. A raccoon. Anything. Please. The United States is already suffering enough; post these to your personal Facebook account like all the other insufferable, gullible Boomers do.

