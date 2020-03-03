Falcon and the Winter Soldier Could Feature Even More Past Foes

**Possible minor spoilers from blurry set videos!**

There are a lot of rumors circulating around upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While we know, for a fact, that the show is going to feature John Walker as a new Captain America and Baron Zemo back in the flesh, everything else is kind of just a hodgepodge of rumors or what we’d like to see out of the show.

But now, there are rumors that we’re getting a lot more than we bargained for. Or … Bucky and Sam are going to have to fight a lot of foes from their past, and maybe even an old friend could be coming back? (Is Loki friends with Bucky and Sam? Did they even ever meet? The answer is no, but who knows? I feel like they’d either all hate each other or think this is funny.)

One rumor, though, is that Batroc the Leaper is coming back. Played by Georges St-Pierre, Batroc was in this iconic fight scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

So, again, all of Steve’s bad guys are coming after Bucky and Sam. The rumors started when pictures surfaced of an outdoor fight scene (where we also got very quick footage of the fight). The thing is … you can’t really see anything. They’re blurry, far away, and look like blobs. People think that it’s Bucky, but we can’t even tell for sure.

That’s where the Loki rumor comes in to play.

LOKI AND BUCKY TOGETHER??? MAYBE WE’RE ALL CLOWNS BUT WHAT ????? IF ??????? **you can’t tell me that hairline doesn’t look like Tom’s and the other actually resembles Sebastian?? and in the vid where they fight, it looks like Bucky’s fighting style IM LITERALLY FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/Qb5Pk6ztGk — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) March 2, 2020

And the footage that was released is extremely far away, and blurry once it’s zoomed in.

THEY WERE FILMING A FIGHT SCENE FOR FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER IT LOOKS LIKE BUCKY pic.twitter.com/LnDk04afEM — j ‎‎⩔ ‎✪ (@mcupughs) March 1, 2020

So a lot of these “rumors” are more based around us fans looking at the footage and trying to figure out exactly what is to come with Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There is a little bit of speculation about Batroc the Leaper’s return, though. On The Weekly Planet Podcast, they talked about St-Pierre’s return to the role, and the podcast was the one who broke the news about Matt Damon’s cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

So … promising, I guess? To be honest, the thing about Falcon and the Winter Soldier is that there is an opportunity to give Bucky and Sam their own foes in the government, and then, by extension, John Walker. So much of their story has been tied to Steve Rogers, and now that Steve is “retired,” it gives us the opportunity to branch into new storylines.

Would it be cool to see Loki and Batroc the Leaper back? Yeah, of course, but also … it could literally be anyone else, a new character even, and that’d be cool, too.

(via ComicBookMovie.com)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com