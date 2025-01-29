NOVI, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump dances on stage during a campaign rally at Suburban Collection Showplace on October 26, 2024 in Novi, Michigan. Trump is scheduled to hold rallies in Michigan and Pennsylvania on Saturday before closing out the weekend with a rally on Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
‘Fake Environmental Argument’: Trump arrogantly refuses to tell the truth about the California wildfires

Jan 29, 2025

President Trump’s critics have their eyes on his absurd social media post regarding the California wildfires. More attention should be shifted to the fact that Trump tried to override state officials through an executive order.

Trump has consistently lambasted California Governor Gavin Newsom over his management of the wildfires. The president made a series of social media posts against the governor but recently claimed that he intervened in the crisis. Trump claimed that he sent military troops to the state of California who ‘turned on the water’ to flow from the Pacific Northwest. He took a jab against environmentalism. The president added, “The days of putting a fake environmental argument over the PEOPLE are OVER.”

Social media users were largely confused with Trump’s rant online. While some dismissed it as delusional, MAGA supporters agreed with Trump’s Truth Social post and defended the president. Regardless, the California Department of Water Resources debunked Trump’s story.

A foreceful surrender

Online row aside, Trump decided to sign an executive order that sought to directly provide California with water resources regardless of the state’s policies. While this policy may seem generous from Trump at first glance, it also gives several Trump cabinet members free rein to disregard environmental laws that may “burden” their operations. This isn’t surprising, since Trump has actively condemned California’s policies on environmental protection. Therefore, Trump’s outreach here isn’t charitable—it’s contingent on forcing his will upon a state.

Worse of all, the executive order implies that California’s aid can be withheld. The state must comply with the terms of future federal grants or financial assistance. What those terms and conditions will be is almost predictably harmful for the environment. After all, Trump couldn’t stop blaming an endangered fish species for stalling wildfire response. That, of course, is another unfounded claim from the president.

