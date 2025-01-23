‘F— off’: Trump roasted by European Parliament in response to Greenland obsession

Make no mistake about it, Donald Trump wants Greenland. However, Greenland wants Trump to “f**k off.”

That’s no hyperbole either, folks, that’s an actual quote from an actual member of the European Parliament. In response to Trump’s threat to use military force to claim the Danish territory, Anders Vistisen, Danish member of the European Parliament, told the president that Greenland is “not for sale” before taking a glorious dig at the president.

“Let me put it in words you might understand. Mr. Trump, f**k off.”

Anders Vistisen, a Danish member of the European Parliament offered a blunt message to Trump about his obsession with taking over Greenland pic.twitter.com/uMSbZh6GGD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 22, 2025

Some X users have suggested that Trump might be more amenable to a trade. If the United States gets Greenland, then the Netherlands should get Trump’s hometown of New York City. “For strategic interests,” they assure. It was once Dutch-controlled New Amsterdam, after all.

Okay, let's hold this for a moment. America claims Greenland. The Netherlands wants New York back because of strategic interests. Formerly known as New Amsterdam. — Jacqueline Hoogland (@JacqHoogland) January 22, 2025

The president has been rhetorically pummeled by Denmark and Greenland in the past. During his first term in office, Trump floated the idea of purchasing the world’s largest island. The Danish prime minister called the notion “absurd.” Greenlanders were horrified, and one told a local news station that Trump’s idea sounded like “something from the era of slavery and colonial power.” Trump may indeed want to go back in time to the dark ages of colonialism, so Anders Vistisen slapped the president back to the 21st century with some modern day lingo.

Other users clowned the president over his self-stated failure to reduce grocery prices. With the record-high price of American eggs, Americans may soon be leasing them.

The correct response form Greenland Canada, Mexico and Panama.

Don't try any Putin ideas on us or expect to be burned. — Bertie Pinchera (@be14488) January 22, 2025

While this user warns Trump not to pull a Putin, the American president has expressed his admiration for the Russian autocrat in the past. Trump called Putin a “genius” and “savvy” for the invasion of Ukraine, and has offered words of praise for other dictators, too.

As this user suggests, Greenland isn’t the only foreign controlled land that Trump has his eye on. The president recently announced his intent to take back the Panama Canal, which was returned to Panama by former president Jimmy Carter decades before. Trump trashed the deal around the same time as Carter’s death.

Trump also has his eye on Canada, which he claims he will annex into the United States through “economic force.” While sadly lacking in profanity, Canadian politicians’ responses to the president have been equally censorious. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the press that there wasn’t a “snowball’s chance in hell” that Canada would become the 51st state of the union. U.S. and Canada relations official, Dominic LeBlanc, was equally critical in regards to the matter. “The joke is over,” he said of Trump’s “51st State” trolling.

Many more people need to tell Trump just that. — Rob #IncreasingSlope @rhiles2760.bsky.social (@rhiles2760) January 22, 2025

And, indeed, many more have. In fact, Trump has gotten widespread pushback within the United States borders, as well. Multiple city officials have announced their intent to block Trump’s mass deportation efforts, along side blue state governors, who intend to fight Trump tooth and nail on his draconian immigration polices. And, perhaps in four years, Trump will be forced to take Vistisen’s advice and be gone for good.

